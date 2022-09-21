Alfred Adriaan to host kykNET cooking show ‘Roer’

Comedian Alfred Adriaan is the new host of the popular kykNET cooking show “Roer”. After almost a decade of putting it on the back burner, DStv is dishing up the popular Afrikaans lifestyle and food show as one of the unique ingredients for kykNET & kie’s (channel 145) refreshed Saturday evening menu.

The 40-year-old comic, husband and dad of one has gained recognition as one of South Africa’s top comedians. Now adding cooking show host to his resume, Adriaan, from Johannesburg, is amped to whisk up some humour and flavour behind the pots with a few famous guests. The show, which airs from October 1, will open with singer Early B, soapie stars Jawaahier Petersen and Cedwyl Joel from Suidooster, musician Frazer Barry and celebrities such as Ingrid Jones and Marlene le Roux.

Cedwyl Joel and Alfred Adriaan. Picture: Supplied Adriaan is popular for his reality social media home videos with his wife Natalie and son Ethan. He told IOL Entertainment: “I can cook a little, I’m more of a rice, meat and potato guy, so ‘Roer’ challenges me to get out of my comfort zone with new dishes I need to prepare for my guests. “If you ask me, I cook various dishes such as stew, potjiekos. Everyone loves braai but now I do fancy things like risotto and more on the programme, it’s nogal lekker.”

Adriaan replaces Tammy-Ann Fortuin as a presenter but the winning recipe of “Roer” is basically unchanged – a well-known personality cooks up a storm with Adriaan in the kitchen while they chat, laugh, or even shed some tears. Adriaan also surprises them with a family member, loved one, or friend who joins them in the kitchen. Adriaan adds: “The new season of ‘Roer’ is all about fun, fun, fun! Our celebrity guests are nice people, and we want to show a different side to them, which viewers don’t often see.

“It is honestly just a casual kuier in the ‘Roer’ kitchen, which means that guests are really comfortable being themselves.” For Adriaan, the best part of being the presenter of “Roer” is that he can also just be himself. “There is no script for me, which means that my own personality can really surface and that I can make jokes as we go on. Not only does this break the ice but it also means that anything can happen in an episode.”

