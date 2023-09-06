Bollywood shows dubbed in isiZulu? DStv’s newest channel Zee Zonke gets Mzansi talking

There is a new channel on DStv, and it’s got South Africans tuning in and reacting online. Launched on August 29, Zee Zonke (Sisonke), an exclusive isiZulu channel airs on DStv channel 169, has a line-up filled with local Zulu content and Indian shows in isiZulu.

The channel offers an array of riveting series during the week, with movies airing on weekends, showcasing romance, drama, action, suspense, and crime. Viewers who have stumbled on the channel have been left wondering: How did we get here? Tik Tok users Billy Mabunda, shared a clip on the platform, and got everyone reacting along. phindilemagubane2 said “nkosi yami i'm hooked 🤣🤣🤣🤣kulomhlola”.