New channel ‘Zee Zonke’ introduces Bollywood to an isiZulu audience

South Africa's first exclusive IsiZulu channel, Zee Zonke (Sisonke), was officially launched on Wednesday, August 29, at the prestigious Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg. The channel, which airs on DStv channel 169, promises a line-up of local Zulu content and Indian shows in isiZulu, providing a unique viewing experience for the audience.

The channel offers an array of riveting series in the week, with movies airing on weekends, showcasing romance, drama, action, suspense and crime. Georginah Machiridza, the Executive Head of General Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group, expressed excitement about the launch of Zee Zonke and highlighted the significance of strengthening partnerships to enhance their content offerings. She emphasised the special nature of this channel launch, which brings great entertainment in isiZulu to viewers.

“We continue to strengthen our partnerships, which, in turn, strengthens our content offering. Therefore, we are extremely excited to introduce Zee Zonke to our viewers,” said Machiridza. “What is extremely special about this channel launch is that we get to bring great entertainment in isiZulu. As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are always looking to offer diverse entertainment to our DStv customers, and the Zee Zulu offering aims to do just that.”

Here are some of shows that viewers might expect on the Zee Zonke channel. ‘We Mamezala - Aggabai Sasubai (Oh Mine Mother-In-Law)’ “Aggabai Sasubai” (Oh Mine Mother-In-Law) is a romance drama that revolves around the life of Asavari Kulkarni, a selfless and caring widow who has dedicated her life to taking care of her family.

The show explores the dynamics within the Kulkarni family and focuses on Asavari's relationship with her son, Soham, and her father-in-law, Aajoba. The show follows the story of Shubhra, Asavari's daughter-in-law, to bring some happiness into Asavari's life by attempting to get her remarried to a celebrity chef named Abhijeet Raje. The show highlights themes of family, love, and the desire for Asavari to find joy and companionship in her life after the loss of her husband.

“Tula Pahate Re“ (I Look At You) “Tula Pahate Re’’ is a Marathi television series that centres around the character Isha Nimkar, a middle-class girl living in a low-cost home with her parents, and her encounter with Vikrant Saranjame, a wealthy industrialist from the Saranjame Group of Industries. The story speaks to the dynamics and relationships that develop between Isha and Vikrant, as well as Vikrant's family and social circle.

It explores themes of social class differences, personal growth, and the impact of fame and wealth on individuals and their relationships. The series likely delves into the complexities of these characters' lives and how their paths cross, leading to various dramatic and emotional developments throughout the story. “Majhya Navaryachi Bayko” (My Husband's Wife)

The series revolves around married couple Gurunath and Radhika, who move to Mumbai from Nagpur. Radhika initially has a strong belief that her husband Gurunath will not cheat on her, but a revelation of his affair with Shanaya shocks her. The storyline explores themes of trust, infidelity and the complexities of relationships, particularly in the context of marital betrayal.