kykNET drama ‘Mooiweer en Warm’ highlights the struggles of hawkers

A new kykNET drama series unpacks the joys and struggles of weekend church hawkers caught in a twist of fate when their church lands up in trouble. “Mooiweer en warm” speaks about Pastor Isabella Boshoff, played by Marisa Drummond, who like many other pastors, need to keep their congregation afloat by raising funds or doing what’s needed to generate an income for the church.

“Pastor Issie” as she is known, agrees to sign a contract with Alex Kemp to use the church grounds for a flea market every Saturday. But what they don’t know is that a dam at the top of the hill, above the small town where the church is located, is at risk of bursting and could cause a disaster, flooding all plans they had of sustaining their beloved chapel. The dam might burst if heavy rains fall. But the only people who know about the possible danger are the scientists, who are not necessarily known for their people skills.

The series is written by acclaimed writer Paul C Venter, known for legendary series such as “Arende”, “Konings”, “Vlug na Egipte and Terug na Egipte”. The cast include heavyweights of the industry including Carla Smith, Carlo Daniels, Athina Jansen, Geon Nel, Brümilda van Rensburg, Marisa Drummond, André Samuels, Beer Adriaanse, Susan Danford, Jacques Theron, Antoinette Kellerman, Tinarie van Wyk Loots, Paul du Toit , Deon Lotz, Ira Blanckenberg, Kim Cloete and Royston Stoffels. “Mooiweer en warm” will air on kykNET (DStv channel 144) from February 7 at 8pm.