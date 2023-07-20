KZN Film and Television Awards set to celebrate a decade of excellence in film and television

The 10th Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards are set to be a celebration of a decade of excellence in the film and television industry. The awards will take place on July 22 at the Durban ICC and will coincide with the Durban International Film Festival (DIFF).

The awards, which recently announced their list of nominees, will be hosted by the KwaZulu Natal Film Commission together with the Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department. The event will set its sights on honouring outstanding talent, creativity, and storytelling in KwaZulu-Natal's vibrant entertainment landscape. The awards have grown from five categories to over 30 in the past few years. "We are thrilled to announce the exceptional nominees for the 10th Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards,” said Victor Senna, KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission’s Acting Chief Executive Officer.

“The awards are in line with our strategic mandate of creating opportunities and growing the KwaZulu-Natal film industry. “These individuals have displayed remarkable talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft. Their work has captivated audiences, enriched our local film and television industry, and contributed to the cultural fabric of our province.” CEO Victor Senna added, "It is an exciting time for the film industry as we celebrate talent, creativity and more importantly the Film Month.