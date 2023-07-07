LOOK: Nominees for the 10th Simon ‘Mabhunu’ Sabela Film and Television Awards revealed

The KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission officially announced the nominees for the 10th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban recently. The nominee announcement ceremony was hosted by “The Queen” actor Siphesihhle Vazi and attended by partners of the Durban Film Mart and the Durban Film Festival.

The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards, which are an initiative of the KZN Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs, celebrate the contributions made by actors, producers, directors and various film and television technicians within the South African Film and Television industry, with a special focus on KwaZulu-Natal. The KZN Film Commission also hosted the inaugural Simon Sabela KZN Film Industry lecture under the theme, “KZN Film Excellence: A Decade & Beyond”, hosted by Duma kaNdlovu, with Dr Mbongeni Ngema providing the lecture and Gcina Mhlophe performing a tributary poem. Mbalenhle Mavimbela Masikane, who played Hlomu Zulu on ‘The Wife’, and Mthandeni Mbambo, who played Sibiya on ‘Durban Gen’. Mavimbela-Masikane has been nominated for Best Actress: TV whilst Mbambo has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor: TV. Picture: ZamaNdosi Cele. Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela, in whose honour the Film and Television Awards are named, was an iconic film director and actor.

He is seen as a pioneer in the industry as South Africa’s first Black film director with a long spanning career and featuring in over 34 movies nationally and internationally. According to the commission, the month of July officially marks “Film Month” in the province and the city as Durban will be hosting the Durban Film Mart, the Durban Film Festival and the awards. The awards will take place on July 22, whilst DIFF will run from July 20 to 30 and DFM will take place from July 21-24.

There are 28 categories for the awards. The top contenders for this year’s film awards include “Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign”, “Valley of A Thousand Hills”, “The Honeymoon” and “Uthando Lwethu”. Local celebrities that also have been nominated include Baby Cele, Linda Mtoba, Minnie Dlamini, Fezile Makhanya, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Mbalenhle Mavimbela Masikane, Sdumo Mtshali, Bheki Mkwane, Fezile Makhanya and Thembi Nyadeni. Here are the nominees for the 10th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards.

Best Feature Film “Uthando Lwethu” “The Honeymoon”

“Valley of a Thousand Hills” “Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign” Best African Film

“Uthando Lwethu” “The Honeymoon” “Valley of a Thousand Hills”

“Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign” Best Made for TV Film “Ukhumbuzile”

“Entangled” “Mantolwana 4 - Trip to Durban” “Before 8AM”

Best Micro Budget Film “Red Tape” “Umalusi”

“Mantolwana 4 - Trip to Durban” “Before 8AM” Best Student Film

“Dog Trainer” “Uqalazile” “The Yellow Dress”

“Winterslaap (Hibernation)” Best Screenplay – Short “Red Tape”

“Heart Attack” “Bonsai” “Before 8AM”

Best Screenplay – Feature “Boxcar” “The Honeymoon”

“Valley of a Thousand Hills” “Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign” Best Documentary – Feature

“Maskanda & Professor” Best Documentary – Short “Amandla Embokodo”

Best Conservational/Wildlife Documentary – Short “Our Changing Climate” episode 1 “Our Changing Climate” episode 2

Best Conservational/Wildlife Documentary – Feature “Snakes in the City” episode 2 “Snakes in the City” episode 3

“Snakes in the City” episode 5 “Shark vs Whale” Best Use of KZN as a Filming Location

“Uthando Lwethu” “Valley of a Thousand Hills” “Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign”

“Ukhumbuzile” Best Use of KZN in a Music Video “We have it all” - Kyle Deutch & Aewon Wolf

“Radio” - Gwyn “Soka Lami” - Mbalenhle Mtshengu “Abangani Bethu” - Ngisize

Best IsiZulu Film “Umhlonyana” “Uthando Lwethu”

“Valley of a Thousand Hills” “Isiginci” Best Short Film

“Red Tape” “Indoda” “Umalusi”

“Iculo Lenhliziyo” Best Director Bianca Isaac - “The Honeymoon”

Bonie Sithebe - “Valley of a Thousand Hills” Judy Naidoo - “Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign” Best Actor – TV

Ntando Mncube as Mhlengi: “Isifiso” Sdumo Mtshali as Muzi Phakathwayo: “The Estate” Sphesihle Vazi as Mlungisi Khoza: “The Queen”

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho: “The River” Best Actress – TV Mbalenhle Masikane (Mavimbela) as Hlomu Zulu: “The Wife”

Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle Phakathwayo: “The Estate” Nelisiwe Sibiya as Dr Mbali Mthethwa: “Durban Gen” Nompilo Maphumulo as Nosipho: “Uzalo”

Best Actor – Film Fanele Zulu as Joe: “Uthando Lwethu” Ben Voss: “Bonsai”

Shaan Nathoo as Baboo: “Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign” Best Actress – Film Londiwe Shange: “Ngikhona”

Lungelo Mpangase as Nozie: “Uthando Lwethu” Sibongokuhle Nkosi: “Valley of a Thousand Hills” Best Supporting Actor – TV

Mthandeni Mbambo as Sibiya: “Durban Gen” Siyabonga Radebe as Vikizitha Magwaza: “Uzalo“ Bheki Mkhwane as Bukhosi Hlophe: “The River”

Fezile Makhanya as Mnqobi Luthuli: “The River” Best Supporting Actress – TV Linda Mtoba as Zama: “The River”

Thuthuka Mthembu as Nonkanyiso: “Uzalo” Thembi Nyandeni as Njinji: “Uzalo” Mpume Mthombeni as Agatha Dlamini: “Durban Gen”

Best Supporting Actress – Film Baby Cele: “Ukhumbuzile” Minnie Dlamini as Luh: “The Honeymoon”

Thokozile Gumede: “Valley of a Thousand Hills” Mandisa Vilakazi: “Valley of a Thousand Hills” Best Supporting Actor – Film

Nkosinathi Naymaps Maphalala: “The Honeymoon” Tasveer Maharaj: “The Honeymoon” Byron McNeil: “Bonsai”

Hamish Kyd: “Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign” Best Newcomer Actor – TV Vuyo Biyela: “The River”

Best Newcomer Actress – TV Sibongokuhle Nkosi as Thembinator: “Durban Gen” Best Newcomer Actor – Film

Sfundo Maphumulo - “Umalusi” Tasveer Maharaj - “The Honeymoon” Prev Reddy: “The Honeymoon”

Liam Dunpath as Ticky: “Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign” Best Newcomer Actress – Film Zinhle Ngubane: “Ukhumbuzile”