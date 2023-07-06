Thembinkosi Mthembu opened up about his roles in ‘Adulting’ and ‘Shaka iLembe’

“Adulting” fans will be pleased to know that the popular male-centred series on Showmax will be back for a second round sooner than anticipated. Speaking at the sidelines of the Hollywoodbets Durban July, “Adulting” actor Thembinkosi Mthembu revealed that the series will be back on our screens in December.

“The feedback we received from Showmax subscribers is that they loved us and they enjoyed us. Season 2 is definitely coming, hopefully in December,” said Mthembu. The first season of “Adulting” took South Africa by storm and propelled the careers of Mthembu and his co-stars. Directed by Menga Nhlabathi and written and produced by Phathu Makwarela, the series, which is set in Joburg, explores the parallel universes of four varsity friends.

Viewers were given a glimpse into the lives of the young men as they navigate life coupled with the challenges they face in their journey to manhood. “I was happy to be part of ‘Adulting’ because I think the goal for ‘Adulting’ was to show the experiences of men my age and in the age group from 25 to 35. “I was happy to be part of that production and working with a company that I believe loves me, Tshedza Pictures,” said Mthembu.

Mthembu also opened up about being cast in “Shaka iLembe”, currently showing on DStv’s Mzansi Magic on Sundays evenings at 8pm, as Dingiswayo, He described it as the highlight of his life. “I remember when I was in varsity and there were rumours that there would be a show depicting the life of King Shaka, that was 2014/ 2013/ 2015.