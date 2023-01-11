LOOK: Actress and model Obakeng Kgwedi chuffed to make her debut on ‘Gomora’

Local model and actress Obakeng Kgwedi recently made her debut on Mzansi Magic’s “Gomora”. Kgwedi took to Instagram to announce her new role on the popular television drama series on Monday. “I'm really just in awe, have been since October. I prayed for years for this, I manifested, I waited, I got discouraged, but I kept on praying,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Obakeng Kgwedi (@oba_kgwedi) “Cause in my heart of hearts I knew that the dream I used to have as a little girl (up until October 2022) were premonitions of what’s yet to come. I'm so grateful.” Her lengthy caption also included a Bible verse. “Commit to the Lord whatever you do and He will establish your plans – Proverbs 16:3. She also thanked @dithapelo_casting_agency and @theethespiansmasterclass for their support.

“Thank you for paving the way to the rest of my life to many more and thank you so much for believing in me and walking this journey with me,” she added. Kgwedi, whose role on “Gomora” sees her starring alongside local star Gaosi Raditholo, also gave props to her co-star in the post. “@gaosi_raditholo thank you for making this so much easier,” she added. “I thank God everyday. You make it feel like home.”

Apart from her new role on “Gomora”, Raditholo recently announced her return to Season 3 of HBO's “Warrior”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaosi Raditholo (@gaosi_raditholo) “Warrior” is based on the writings of the iconic cultural figure, Bruce Lee, and is set during the Tong Wars which took place in the 1800s in San Francisco. In a recent release, Raditholo expressed her pride in being part of the show.

