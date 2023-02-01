Meet Mzansi’s own Tarzan on kykNET this February

Meet Mzansi’s own Tarzan in the new kykNET series, “Tarzan van George”, which set to air in February. The five-part series will introduce viewers to DeWet du Toit, who has nurtured the dream of playing Tarzan on a big screen for the past 12 years.

Known for his YouTube content videos of his Tarzan character, Du Toit remained committed to his mission of one day broadcasting it all for the world to see. Du Toit from George in the Western Cape currently has an audience of 207 000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. He racked up 50 million views with his entertaining low-budget “Tarzan” short films, doing it in the hope that Hollywood will notice him and make him the next Tarzan.

Du Toit was discovered by radio and TV presenter Rian van Heerden in 2010 when he invited Du Toit on his radio show. Van Heerden is the producer of series such as “Bolhuis”, “Die Siener” and “Liefde Sonder Grense”. Van Heerden said: “Three years ago, I was in George and read an article on him in a local paper. I made contact again and asked him if I could make a documentary series about him.

“It was hard work convincing him. He is so focused on becoming Tarzan that he was afraid this project might divide his attention.” The duo then approached the Edgar Rice Burroughs Foundation, custodians of the copyright and trademarks of the late writer of Tarzan, to allow the them to tell this story. Van Heerden said: “It is a story about a man who will keep on dreaming the almost impossible dream.

“DeWet doesn’t give up, I have never met anybody who is so devoted to his dream. “What he has already achieved is mind-boggling.” DeWet shares his Tarzan obsession with his twin brother, Roelof, who is his biggest supporter.

“DeWet’s dream is also Roelof’s dream,” said Van Heerden. He continued: “The Tarzan franchise and everything that goes with it is still hugely popular worldwide and for true fans it is about much more than just a hero who lives in a jungle. “For these fans, DeWet is the essence of why they love Tarzan.”