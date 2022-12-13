‘My Kitchen Rules SA’ winners AB and Michelle on their winning recipe of working together

A ‘genius’ dessert and perfectly-cooked lamb main saw besties Abraham and Michelle take the “My Kitchen Rules SA” season four title and the R1 Million prize this week, beating Shaeem and Mas-ud by three points and Azraa and Waven by six. The three finalist duos had to produce a three-course meal that showed their strengths while honouring their culture and heritage, which would be judged by MKRSA judges David Higgs and J’Something. Who were joined by kitchen superstars Siba Mtongana, Zola Nene, Wandile Mabaso and Kayla-Ann Osborn.

Story continues below Advertisement

The judges would each give a score out of 10 for the overall menu based on presentation, creativity and flavour. Abraham and Michelle chose to cook a Curried Sweet Potato Stack, Leg of Lamb with Corn and ‘Brandy & Coke’ dessert. Azraa and Waven presented a ‘Rocket Chip’ salad of rocket, butternut and beetroot in a fried potato tower and Shaeem and Mas-ud cooked Aubergine Parmigiana, Butter Chicken and Naan and Kheer (Rice Pudding).

Abraham and Michelle were scored sevens by all the judges but Siba with an 8, for a total of 43, crowning them the winners of MKRSA season four. “This has been a big event in our lives for the past couple of months, and I think, like for anyone, when you set your heart to something, and you work quite hard for it, and it pays off. It’s a bittersweet moment almost. Yes, it’s amazing celebrating this moment now, but we are also a little bit sad that it’s all come to an end, this amazing experience,” shared Michelle. Being a part of an intense competition such as “My Kitchen Rules SA” can test any friendship, especially if they find themselves disagreeing in the competition.

Story continues below Advertisement

Abraham tells us that he and Michelle never had a fight during the competition, which was amazing but revealed that they were not always in sync during the competition. “Michelle and I, we challenged each other on every step of the way and with every way of the way we think. I think that was really the winning recipe of us working together. We were both each other's voice of reason. “Sometimes, I would deviate from the brief, and then Michelle would say no. The brief says, this we can’t do that, and I’m like, cool, yes. Or sometimes Michelle would say let’s try that and then I would go, no, it’s not going to be a crowd pleaser.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I think the yin and yang voice to each other's reason was really the way that we kind conceptualised food and ultimately took on a challenge,” shared Abraham. Speaking of challenges, Abraham revealed that the burger challenge did not stand out for him on the show. “It was really down to the wire,” he shares. “That was not our favourite one, and we still don’t eat ostrich burgers. I don’t think I ever will again. I’m still haunted,” he remarks.

Abraham shared that their final dish, their brandy and coke, is one that they are proud of. He does admit that it may have not looked as appetising but the flavours were bang on. Michelle shared that being was certainly a reminder not to give up on your dream. “If you wanna do something and it’s in your gut and know you can do it, go for it,” she shares. With Christmas looming, both Michelle and Abraham have plans to cook up a storm for their families. Michelle will be beginning her preparations a few days before the big day and will be cooking enough to last her family enough for all the big days.