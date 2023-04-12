Fans of the popular M-Net Telenovela “Gomora” can look forward to the final season this year as Mzansi Magic bids farewell to the much-loved drama series.

The series reaches its conclusion in October as M-Net strives to keep abreast of changing consumer viewership preferences. The popular show broke viewership records after a month of taking to the screen three years ago. It made its way into the hearts and homes of loyal viewers who religiously tuned in to catch their dose of drama every week. Season 4 of “Gomora” premiers on April 24 at 7.30pm, with the final episode to be aired on October 20.

The director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said: “We are committed to bringing the best content to our viewers and, as such, we have to be responsive to their changing needs and preferences. “This means that we have to bid farewell to beloved shows like Gomora, but we are excited to bring you new, fresh and exciting content. “It's been an incredible three years since Gomora first aired on Mzansi Magic.

“The show has captivated audiences across the country and we are proud to be part of its legacy. We thank the cast and crew of Gomora for their incredible work and dedication.” For its fourth and final season, fans of the telenovela can expect intense action and an emotional roller-coaster of a season. The young people of Gomora spiral out of control, from self-inflicted and generational pain. Sonto’s (played by Connie Chiume) world is rocked and she grapples with her emotions after the killing. The absence of Mazet (Siphesihle Ndaba) and Thathi (Katlego Danke) turns the Molefe household upside down throughout the season and Sonto moves from one desperate act to even more dangerous decisions.

At the Zondo household, after surviving the accident, Sibongile (Nandipha Khubone) gave birth to her and Scara’s (Wonder Ndlovu) baby. Sibongile, unsure whether she can care for her child, makes a premature decision that will have long-term consequences. But as Zodwa (Sannah Mchunu) plans her and Bongani's (Thulani Mtshweni) big day, the joyful, long overdue occasion may just be what the family need to finally come together.

Nkosinathi (Fezile Makhanya) finds himself in one unfortunate financial situation after another at Zodwa and Bongani's wedding, a moment of weakness will either make or break his relationship with Gladys (Thembi Seete). The executive producer of the show, Leanne Khumalo, said: “’Gomora’ has always been a show that transcended the screen. These characters and stories will live in the hearts and homes of many people for years to come. “A truly memorable show which we will look back on with a sense of fulfilment, knowing we brought light to these important stories.