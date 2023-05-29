Nompilo Maphumulo set to join ‘Generations: The Legacy’ from June

Actress Nompilo Maphumulo is counting her blessings after becoming the latest cast member on SABC1’s “Generations: The Legacy”. The former “Uzalo” star will be making her show debut on June 13, the production team confirmed.

Maphumulo takes up her new role on “Generations: The Legacy” following an eight-and-a-half-year stint on “Uzalo”, where she played the infamous Nosipho. Through an official statement from the production’s PR, Christopher Morris, they shared that Maphumulo will be playing a character named Buhle, an old connection of Mrekza’s (Kope Makgae) who comes bearing a life-changing reminder of his past. “‘Generations: The Legacy’ wishes to extend a warm welcome to Nompilo Maphumulo. She will be on air from Tuesday, the 13th of June and viewers can look forward to Nompilo’s easy charm warming our screens at the usual 8pm slot.”