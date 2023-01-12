Robot Boii and Nhlonipho debut new docuseries, ‘Yithi Sonke Documentary – The Power of Unity’

Media personality and dancer Robot Boii has firmly established himself as a multi-talented star since he burst onto the music scene with the hit single “Salary Salary” in 2022. Now, Robot Boii is set to team up with fast-rising producer and musician Nhlonipho on the pair’s upcoming EP, “Yithi Sonke”.

Ahead of the EP’s release, Robot Boii and Nhlonipho debuted a new three-part docuseries alongside TRACE and Vth Season on Wednesday evening. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roboto x3 (@robot_boii) The new docuseries encompasses the power of unity, which is the theme of the “Yithi Sonke” EP. The show will be repeating on Friday, January 13, at 7pm. The docuseries also takes a look behind the scenes of the creation of the project and spotlights the various individuals who contributed to bringing the EP to life.

“People should expect the story behind the making of ‘Yithi Sonke’. From all the artists meeting at the writers’ camp to recording and collaborating,” shared Nhlonipho about the docuseries. “The documentary captures how the idea came about and shows how everyone worked together to create something special.” The first episode took a look at the genesis of the movement created by Robot Boii and Nhlonipho. Episode 2, “Thandanani”, is set for release in February, while episode three, “Ses'fikile”, is set for release in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nhlonipho Dlamini (@nhlonipho_lihle) "I am very excited about the project mainly because we have a group of young people who have raw talent and who are versatile,” Nhlonipho added. “’Yithi Sonke’ is a project that is going to inspire young people to believe in themselves. “I strongly believe in teamwork, and ‘Yithi Sonke’ is a product of that. I’m looking forward to us having more performances in different places and displaying the new sounds of ‘Yithi Sonke’.”