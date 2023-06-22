Tweeps roll their eye as ‘Idols SA’ announce final season date

The popular “ Idols SA” announced the end of the road in February this year when they urged people to audition.

The show was cancelled after ratings dropped, making it difficult to sustain.

In 2022, the show tried to regain its popularity when they added two new judges, singer and actress Thembi Seete and musician and executive producer JR Bogopa, but that was not enough to help with the drop in ratings.

In its 21 years of existence, the show has gone on to crown winners such as Heinz Winckler, Khaya Mthethwa, Vincent Bones, Karabo Mogane and Dave van Vuuren.