Unathi Nkayi returns as host of ‘Festive Get-Together in the Life Artois’

Unathi Nkayi will once again be back on hosting duties on Mzansi's favourite festive season special, "The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois". When IOL Entertainment visited the set of the show, Nkayi shared how glad she was to be back in front of the camera, even though the tom-boy in her was not pleased with the glam element of shooting for a TV show.

Story continues below Advertisement

On season three of the popular show, Nkayi will shine the spotlight on eight celebrities over four weekly-episodes. “I’ve loved hosting the show for the past two years and this season we’re excited that there will be a variety of surprising new elements. Not to mention who will reveal their lessons learned on balancing life, love, friendships, and everything in-between,” said Nkayi. Nkayi will also be joined by a different South African chef, to create dishes for the celebrity guests that invoke memories of love for their family and friends.

In the TV special, top celebrity pairs re-encounter their journeys to success over a special meal while sharing the challenges of getting together and connecting with loved ones in their busy lives. Comedians Lesego ‘Coconut Kelz’ Tlhabi and Wendy Gumede will be appearing on the show and will share more about their bond as sisters in comedy. Having connected through social media over each other’s work, Tlhabi and Gumede have since grown in closeness.

Story continues below Advertisement

While sometimes people mistake the two, they are actually very different from each other and their friendship compliments that. Their alter egos Coconut Kelz and The Black Wendy are yet to work with each other, fans have been calling for them to collaborate. The ladies shared that while they understand the need for a collaboration they also think it is something that should happen organically.

Story continues below Advertisement

Both Tlhabi and Gumede had a fun 2022. Tlhabi was announced in October as one of the recipients of Spotify’s first-of-its-kind podcast initiative, the African Podcast Fund and she won the Alter Ego Award at the DStv Content Creators Awards. Catch more about their story and friendship on "The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois". Episodes air every Thursday from November 17 to December 8 at 9.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161).