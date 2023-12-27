Viewers’ emotions run high as ‘7de Laan’ says ‘totsiens’ for the last time

Reality set in on December 26 for ‘7de Laan’ viewers as the last ever episode of the beloved soapie aired on SABC 2. Having been on air for 23 years, this was not an easy goodbye for all those involved.

In July, the SABC and Danie Odendaal Productions announced that the long-running soapie will not be recommissioned for another season. The brainchild of Danie Odendaal, ‘7de Laan’ made its debut on SABC on April 4, 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family who all became household names. The story was set in Hillside, a close-knit community where everyone knew everyone’s business.

For 23 years, the ‘7de Laan’ jingle in many South African homes had set a routine for dinner time with many families’ schedules revolving around its broadcast time. As production had hinted, the farewell season had lots of snot en trane and memorable and nostalgic moments. They even brought back the original theme song - talk about giving viewers what they want.

A few of the beloved fan favourite characters such as Paula van de Lecq, Errol, Vince and Ryno even made a stop to say “totsiens” to the show that made them household names. Viewers certainly felt that production had wrapped things up the right way, especially after 23 years on screens. @earlseptember said: “Usually a show would end with a cliffhanger or so boring you happy it’s done!

"@Real7deLaan after 23 years and 24 seasons on Tuesday 26 December 2023 took their bow like no other! They even did a mic drop with the song "My huis is op #7delaan!" Usually a show would end with a cliffhanger or so boring you happy it's done!@Real7deLaan after 23 years and 24 seasons on Tuesday 26 December 2023 took their bow like no other! They even did a mic drop with the song "My huis is op #7delaan!"

@Q_FershAndy said: "The reality just sinked in that indeed it's the end of my favourite soapie😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

@ryan_j_begint said: "To think Tjattas started in a squatter camp and now he is a paramedic, husband and father, and not forgetting that he beat cancer twice."

@Lluwellyn_13 said: "I have watched this show from episode one, and now it's ending like I'm not ready to say goodbye yet. #7delaan."