Farewell season of ‘7de Laan’ will have ‘lots of snot en trane’

SABC 2 and Danie Odendaal Productions raised the blood pressure of many South Africans with the news that long-running popular soapie “7de Laan” will not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 comes to an end in December 2023.
After 23 years of storytelling, the beloved community of Hillside would be saying goodbye to Mzansi television.
While December 26 when the finale episode will air is still months away, the news was a hard pill for viewers to swallow.
The brainchild of Danie Odendaal, “7de Laan” made its debut on SABC on April 4, 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family who all became household names.
Thandi Ramathesele, executive producer of “7de Laan” speaking on S3’s morning show “Expresso” gave a glimpse into how the award-winning soapie will end.
Viewers’ emotions run high as they digest news of ‘7de Laan’ coming to an end
Break the news gently to your folks: ‘7de Laan’ to go off air after 23 years
Hey mama! Jamie-Lee Domburg shows off her summer-bod after physical transformation
Fans react to Jamie-Lee Domburg’s sudden exit from the ‘Expresso Morning Show’
“Of course at the end we have to do service to our fans, to give satisfaction. There will be a lot of snot en trane as we are famous for.
“There will be a lot of surprises but we will also be doing a lot of things that are memorable and nostalgic. You might see one or two of the big former ‘7de Laan’ stars on screen,” said Ramthesele.
While the production team is keeping their cards close to their chests about how the farewell season will end, viewers are busy brainstorming.
One Twitter user suggested that the finale scene should be Charmaine locking up OppiKoffie (Hillside cafe) for the last time while the original “7de Laan” jingle plays for the last time.
Can’t we have a reunion episode or something @Real7deLaan 😭 Gita holding everyone hostage one more time and Hilda and Oubaas realising that they can’t live without each other then we have one last wedding there by Ryno’s house 😭#7deLaan pic.twitter.com/t9veFCFKrm— Tannie K (@_tannie_k) July 18, 2023
Things I wanna see happen by the final episode of #7delaan— Shandré-Lee Inghär (@MsShashaDaniels) July 18, 2023
Fikani back with Alexa.
Lesedi and Fikani making peace.
Lesedi as apart of Dimpho's life.
Kevin returning and him and Lesedi ending up together.
Ending on a party with Marrone, Hilda and Charmaine present. @real7delaan
Now that #7deLaan is ending, let's dig into which of the characters you had a crush on? It's a safe space. That casting department had some fine men come in.— Theo 🏳️🌈 (@thelionmutters) July 17, 2023
I'll start 🫣 pic.twitter.com/j2ZNiL3BwS
Now if we’re talking about icons then I present to none other than Flooze van Witbank. No-one on the cast of #7delaan disappeared and then reappeared to cause as much chaos as this icon and her bike! This was when the show was worth watching! pic.twitter.com/U3ZLwgUsMo— grant (@notgrant95) July 18, 2023
Thank you for the iconique couple of Paula and Altus, even though they never ended up together.— Theo 🏳️🌈 (@thelionmutters) July 17, 2023
Ms Van Der Lecq is the only person who ever made her overworked multi-hyphenate job look manageable. Filling all those stories and still having a life was a superhero feat. #7deLaan https://t.co/vpoXFaxDPf pic.twitter.com/FxOnRLcXrC
I always loved that my favourite 7de Laan couple became a real life couple https://t.co/8EjVsKARRx pic.twitter.com/XpZsS2sR7K— caryn 💖 (@carynwelbys) July 17, 2023
@Real7deLaan Get some redemption at least and bring back Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Francois and Matrone for the final episode.— Ryan 🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@whiteryan30) July 18, 2023
The final ever scene of #7deLaan should be ALL of them cheering with a Hanepoot.
That's the LEAST you can do for destroying this once great soap.