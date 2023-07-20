Farewell season of ‘7de Laan’ will have ‘lots of snot en trane’

SABC 2 and Danie Odendaal Productions raised the blood pressure of many South Africans with the news that long-running popular soapie “7de Laan” will not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 comes to an end in December 2023. After 23 years of storytelling, the beloved community of Hillside would be saying goodbye to Mzansi television.

While December 26 when the finale episode will air is still months away, the news was a hard pill for viewers to swallow. The brainchild of Danie Odendaal, “7de Laan” made its debut on SABC on April 4, 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family who all became household names. Thandi Ramathesele, executive producer of “7de Laan” speaking on S3’s morning show “Expresso” gave a glimpse into how the award-winning soapie will end.

"Of course at the end we have to do service to our fans, to give satisfaction. There will be a lot of snot en trane as we are famous for.