Thursday, July 20, 2023

Farewell season of ‘7de Laan’ will have ‘lots of snot en trane’

‘7de Laan’ characters Hilda and Oubaas. Picture: Twitter

Published 2h ago

SABC 2 and Danie Odendaal Productions raised the blood pressure of many South Africans with the news that long-running popular soapie “7de Laan” will not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 comes to an end in December 2023.

After 23 years of storytelling, the beloved community of Hillside would be saying goodbye to Mzansi television.

While December 26 when the finale episode will air is still months away, the news was a hard pill for viewers to swallow.

The brainchild of Danie Odendaal, “7de Laan” made its debut on SABC on April 4, 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family who all became household names.

Thandi Ramathesele, executive producer of “7de Laan” speaking on S3’s morning show “Expresso” gave a glimpse into how the award-winning soapie will end.

More on this

“Of course at the end we have to do service to our fans, to give satisfaction. There will be a lot of snot en trane as we are famous for.

“There will be a lot of surprises but we will also be doing a lot of things that are memorable and nostalgic. You might see one or two of the big former ‘7de Laan’ stars on screen,” said Ramthesele.

While the production team is keeping their cards close to their chests about how the farewell season will end, viewers are busy brainstorming.

One Twitter user suggested that the finale scene should be Charmaine locking up OppiKoffie (Hillside cafe) for the last time while the original “7de Laan” jingle plays for the last time.

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi
