WATCH: Festive season advert with a Mzansi twist gets a thumbs up

The festive spirit is in the air, even though there are 35 days left to Christmas, that doesn't mean we can’t get into the festive spirit. Tapping into this spirit, a new advert for Hohm Energy SA shows what many South Africans have on their wish list to Santa.

The funny festival ad is part of ‘Hohm Energy’s Ho Ho Hohm… the gift that keeps on giving’ social media campaign. The new festive ad has two boys awaiting ‘Santa’s arrival’ on Christmas Day, laying out the cookies and milk, rushing to sleep to awake to their ‘present’, which is discovered to be something many South Africans wish for.

I'm obsessed with Festive ads. Finally got to make one - with a South African twist... pic.twitter.com/KOSo1NTesy — Mike Sharman (@mikesharman) November 17, 2023 With load shedding having taken over our lives and electricity prices continuing to rise, a good, reliable backup power solution for their homes and business is on the top of the minds of many people in the country. The ad is hitting the spot with the public, even those who haven’t caught the festive cheer yet.

@SarahV_10 said: “A round of applause to this incredible Ad 👏 🙌 Well done to the amazing team for putting this together! Outstanding South African Advertising ❤️” @PhiweM said: “Generally, I hate ads 🙈🙈🙈 But I'd be lying if I said I hated this one 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 Well done!” The ad is collecting the views as well; Mike Sharman posted the video less than five days ago on X and now it’s sitting on over 100K views.