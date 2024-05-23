Get the popcorn ready ‘The Ultimatum South Africa’ reunion is coming and there is plenty to unpack

‘The Ultimatum South Africa’ is one show that had viewers on the edge of their seats as they binged the reality show. X, TikTok and Instagram feeds were buzzing with talk on the contestants and the steamy, dramatic show.

The highly-anticipated reunion is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday and fans have the occasion marked. ‘The Ultimatum South Africa’ saw couples make the brave move of swapping partners all in the name of getting their indecisive partners to make the decision on whether they get married or move on. Hosted by South African power couple, Salamina Mosese and Howza Mosese, the nine-part series sees six couples who undergo a test of trust, true love, desire and honesty.

The ultimatum reunion is coming up



We're not waiting for you guys to watch it ka weekend. I need y'all to prioritise your ratchet tv hobby n take it serious You have until 4pm ka Friday. Don't piss me off!!!



The first edition of the Mzansi segment lived up to the drama, causing heartache and pain for some couples, happy endings and emotional on-screen breakups for others. However, the show got too heated for one couple, who retired from the show after one of the boyfriends became sexually entangled with another woman on the show. Drama! The reality show topped trends as viewers indulged in all the couple's drama from them coming on the show and navigating the reality of being in a couple swap relationship.

Other contestants shined more than others on the show because of their antics that had many viewers shocked. Khanya, 34, was dubbed the show's villain due to all the snide comments she has made and rude ways towards her partner and the other co-stars. Our faves reunite for the get-together you have all been waiting for! What have they been up to since the show? Find out on The Ultimatum: South Africa Reunion, coming 24 May, only on Netflix