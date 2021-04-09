'Love Island SA': Tats thinks everyone is playing a game to some degree

In the chaos of a flurry of exits, dumped Islander Thato ’Tats’ Sejake didn’t really get his chance to have his say. He exited during the bloodbath week which saw four Islanders voted off and another one choosing to leave. Thiala June, Josh Mimbulu, Summer da Cruz and Chris Mouton were dumped by viewers in a dramatic two-part episode at the beginning of this month. Kitty Kearney, who trusted her gut and her connection with Chris, chose to leave. Kearney and Chris have already revealed that since leaving the island, they are better off as friends. After the dramatic departures, Tats was dumped during a re-coupling later that week. With enough time having passed, he reflects back on the time on in the “Love Island SA” villa and also addresses Tione Mbhele’s remarks that “he played himself”.

Tats began by saying his exit from the show was premature.

"I mean, some gents have been single there for four weeks, but I was single for like two minutes and had to dip. It’s a bit of a tough pill to swallow, that.

“Living in the villa was madness bro! All those egos bouncing around that small space is bound to create drama, so it’s important to stay centred,” he said.

“Now that I’m home I actually miss the chaos, it’s too quiet here.”

Viewers get a different perspective of what happens in the villa, but not always the whole story.

While it seemed things were going well for Tats and Tania – who he was vibing with – it all changed in a weekend.

"If viewers were shocked at how quickly Tania switched up on me, then we’re in the same boat. She and I literally spoke earlier that day about how we’re progressing nicely.

“Next thing, she’s calling me to the fire pit just minutes before the re-coupling, talking about ’I’m sorry I let you down’, aowa!“

During her exit interview, when Tione addressed queries about her choosing to partner up with Justin Fourier instead of Tats when she had the chance, she answered that she didn’t pick him as he ended up playing himself.

Tats said he couldn’t fault her for choice as he had spent so much time focusing on Tania, and it didn’t work out.

“I won’t lie, during the re-coupling when Tania chose Ross, there was a moment when I thought Tione might realise I’d just been done dirty and save me.

“I did pick Tania though, so I left a lot of room for disappointment. This isn’t ‘Homie Island’, I can’t fault her for seeing potential with Justin.”

Sejake added that it was tough to make an impact in the villa when the girls you liked had been coupled up for weeks.

“It would have been better if there was a separate Casa Amor so the bombshells have more of a chance, but c'est la vie.”

Tats added that he feels everyone in the villa is playing a game to some degree, with some scheming more than others.

“It’s difficult to be genuine when you’re surrounded by that kind of competition.

“Overall it was such a dope experience, I had fun, made connections, gained exposure, and I can comfortably say I was a real one through it all,” he said.

“What’s next for me is to get my BCom Economics degree by the end of this year and to continue making moves in the entertainment industry. This is just the beginning."

“Love Island SA” airs Monday to Friday and unseen bits on Sundays at 9.30pm on M-Net (DStv channel 101).