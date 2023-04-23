Viewers can expect the drama to be flowing as much as the wine in kykNET’s ‘Die Real Housewives of Die Wynlande’

Viewers were introduced to the new addition to the “Real Housewives” franchise this week when the latest “Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande” premiered on kykNET. Drama’s brewing in the Cape Winelands! 🍷👠🔥Get a taste of Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande. Airing from 20 April on @kykNETtv. #RHOWL pic.twitter.com/dt59x4X4rG — M-Net (@MNet) April 17, 2023 Ahead of the premier, M-Net channel launched the show at a private screening held at the Vrede en Lust estate in the Winelands, Cape Town.

The six cast members - Amy Kleinhans-Curd, Anita Lloyd, Candice Bester, Karen Schwendtke, Mariska Thorpe and Michelle van Zyl - unpacked the challenges of living a luxury life in the Winelands. One episode into the season and viewers were lapping up the drama as shade was thrown at every turn. Why is #RHOWL_Anita so upset? 👀 👀



Stream the first episode of "Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande" on the @DStv-app. 👇#RHOWL — kykNET TV (@kykNETtv) April 21, 2023 We found Anita, the wife of the CEO of popular brandy KWV, to be a fan favourite and also the cast’s favourite with her potty mouth and daring demeanour.

“The Winelands are a little complicated,” she said. From the very first episode, Amy, Anita, Candice, Karen, Mariska and Michelle show you exactly what life in the Winelands can be like. And then all the housewives meet up for Amy’s rebranding at Haute Cabrière where Cap Classique corks and sparks fly. “There was a pink explosion – a nipple-pink one,” Anita chirps after seeing Mariska in the “pinkest dress in her closet”.

Amy Kleinhans-Curd. Picture: Supplied The show starts with an introduction to Amy, the first woman of colour to be crowned as Miss South Africa in 1992. She is living in a rented house while the family home is undergoing renovations. Amy is brimming with excitement because she is on the verge of rebranding as Amelia – her birth name. Former wealth manager and fitness model Mariska appears fit as a fiddle in episode one but was on the tender side at the launch as she showed off her heavily pregnant belly in a figure-hugging diamanté jumpsuit.