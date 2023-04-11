WATCH: Tweeps ask Moja Love to add an episode on the Dalai Lama to new show ‘Child Manyonyoba’

Moja Love’s newest show ‘Child Manyonyoba’ is set to expose paedophiles. The channel has never shied away from airing risqué content, with shows like “Uyajola 9/9” topping Twitter trends weekly. The recently released trailer of the upcoming show gave audience a glimpse of older men with younger girls before being busted by a camera crew and confronted by the pastor presenter of the show.

Captioned, “BRAND NEW SHOW: #Umanyonyoba This show exposes older men who prey on young girls”, the trailer has fired up the tempers of some social media users who don’t believe that such a show should be aired, while others can’t wait to see it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moja Love TV (@mojalovetv) “Why do you need a TV show on this subject?????😢😢😢😢,” commented Maria Farelo. @michellemodika tweeted: “This is distasteful. Why circulate videos of children with older men? This is not on Moja Love.”

This is distasteful. Why circulate videos of children with older men ? This is not on Moja Love. — Michelle (@michellemodika) April 10, 2023 Those pro the show like @Lolo Hlekwayo said: “Evil tends to hide in the dark …. Bring light to this darkness!👏👏👏.” “Chills I hope they’re not just doing this for views, there should be arrests and counselling for the victims,” tweeted @norotso_omhle. Chills

I hope they’re not just doing this for views, there should be arrests and counselling for the victims — Brutal Vege (@norotso_omhle) April 10, 2023 In another tweet, @LESEGO_GAVIN savagely wrote: “The first episode should be about Dalai Lama”, highlighting the holy monk’s recent saga that has been making headlines worldwide.

The first episode should be about Daila lama — lesego gavin (@LESEGO_GAVIN) April 11, 2023 A recent video clip of the globally acclaimed Tibetan spiritual leader, Tenzin Gyatso, aka the Dalai Lama, has created a worldwide furore. The circulating video shows a little boy asking the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to ‘’suck his tongue’’ in front of a big audience and the child's parents at an event in northern India. 🤢 This is an alarming scene! The Dalai Lama, who has had ties to NXIVM in the past, caught on camera trying to make advances to an Indian boy.



You can clearly see the boy's body language as he yanks back the first time, then throws his head upward as the Dalai-Lama says "SUCK… pic.twitter.com/CorBr8tiDz — NATLY DENISE (@NatlyDenise_) April 9, 2023 Since the incident he has issued an apology to the young boy, his family and people across the world, dubbing his actions as “innocent and playful”.

pic.twitter.com/vlmUbI4vqz — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) April 10, 2023 Meanwhile people have not accepted this apology and called from him to be imprisoned. @Vicmunro wrote: “Your recent behaviour is unacceptable, specially since you are considered an authority figure and role model when it comes to moral behaviour. “The statement from your office is not only unacceptable, but also unsympathetic and remorseless. All paedophile not matter from which religion are, should be in held accountable for their actions and imprisoned.”