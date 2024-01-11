‘Arendsvlei’ celebrates 1,000 episodes on highly dramatic note

The 1,000th episode of ‘Arendsvlei’ will air on January 11 and viewers still can’t tear their eyes away from the screen. Between Beatrice’s controversial love life, Arendsvlei High’s many challenges, and the antics of Wendy Newman and the Galants, there is always something that keeps the story fresh and unpredictable.

The first episode of ‘Arendsvlei’ aired on October 1, 2018. It was kykNET’s first Afrikaans telenovela, and it went on to win three SAFTA awards in six seasons. Set against the backdrop of the fictional Arendsvlei High School, run by the Cupido family, the series is full of drama with teachers and pupils confronting issues like depression, addiction, murder, revenge and teenage pregnancy.

Jolene Martin, who plays the role of Beatrice Cupido, said there have been many professional and personal highlights over the past six years, but to reach 1,000 episodes is a major milestone and huge achievement. “Being part of a show, which has left such an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape is indescribable. “I’d like to personally thank our viewers because their support and love puts them in a category higher than fans. They cried and laughed with us every step of the way, and for that I will be forever grateful,” said Martin.

Just a few days ago, viewers got the shock of their lives again when Kyle Borman (Dries Botha), the police captain and Beatrice's ex-fiancé, broke the news to Beatrice that Clint Smith (Clayton Evertson) had died during a work assignment.

Shortly after Clint and Beatrice found each other again, he unexpectedly received an urgent assignment. He hesitated and couldn’t decide whether to stay or go. In the end, it was Beatrice who encouraged him to carry out the order and said goodbye to him for the last time. Clayton Evertson bid farewell to his ‘Arendsvlei’ family with a heavy but warm heart. “I’m really going to miss our chats between scenes.

“When the camera was rolling, everyone was professional and serious, but as soon as that scene was over, we had such a good laugh together. “We had serious conversations, but wow, we were mostly just being silly,” Evertson said. While the telenovela will be going off-screens in June 2024 at the end of season six, Tarryn Josephs the publicity manager of ‘Arendsvlei’ has urged viewers to hold on to their hats and fasten their seatbelts.