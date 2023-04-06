LOOK: Mzansi’s A-listers head the cast of e.tv’s new telenovela, ‘Nikiwe’

Telenovela fans can look forward to a brand new series starting on e.tv on April 17 at 6.30pm. “Nikiwe” replaces “Durban Gen” and follows the lives of the Radebe family, witnessing the rise and fall of a family empire based in the surrounds of Diepkloof Extension, Soweto.

The “hood-rich” clan is headed by Themba “Bhungane” Radebe, played by former "Isibaya" actor Muzi Mthabela. Themba ‘Bhungane’ Radebe, played by former ‘Isibaya’ actor Muzi Mthabela. Picture: Instagram In the show, he’s is headstrong businessman who’s gunning to be the biggest entrepreneur in Soweto. He’s married to Mirriam Radebe, played by Zandi Nhlapo, and together they have three children: Nikiwe, Menzi and Mandisa.

Menzi played by former “ The Queen” actor Craig Nobela. Picture: Supplied. Nikiwe Radebe, played by former “eHostela” actress Lungelo Mpangase, is the first-born and heir to the family empire. Nikiwe Radebe played by former ‘eHostela’ actress Lungelo Mpangase. Picture: Supplied She’s a socialite at heart, with pure intentions. But Nikiwe loses it all after a tragic incident strikes the Radebe home. Menzi is played by former “The Queen” actor Craig Nobela and Mandisa by Silindokuhle Tshabalala. Safta award-winning actress Clementine Mosimane and Lorcia Cooper also join the series as MaSibisi (Themba’s mother) and Mimmie Cooper, respectively.

MaSibisi’s story picks up as she’s released from prison, where she spent 15 years for a crime she didn’t commit. “Tstotsi” and “District 9” actor Kenneth Nkosi plays the hustler Uncle Skeitla (Mirriam’s brother). Uncle Skeitla is Mirriam’s brother and Nikiwe’s uncle. Based in Orlando Soweto, he’s a hustler at heart.