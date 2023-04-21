Musa Ngema’s exit from ‘Generations: The Legacy’ receives mixed reactions

This week, fans of “Generations: The Legacy” saw one of their favourite characters, Mazwi Moroka being shot on the soapie. The Durban-born actor joined “Generations: The Legacy” in 2014, following a revamp of the cast after the axing of 16 principal cast members.

SABC1 and Morula Pictures have confirmed that the actor’s contract came to an end in March 2023. “The decision to write a character out of the series is never an easy one, however, as with any long-running TV show, soapies have to keep the show interesting and spring surprises on the audiences. Mazwi is no more. 💔😢#GenerationsTheLegacy is on https://t.co/r8PyjNs0fK pic.twitter.com/DpFpvKQTIT — SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) April 19, 2023 “Over the years, Ngema has been given many story challenges that have allowed him to showcase his talent as an actor,” the SABC said in a media statement.

Meanwhile, Ngema exit storyline has received mixed reactions from devoted fans, with some feeling he deserved better. @KhumaloDanica tweeted: “’Generations:The Legacy’ must have really wanted to get rid of Musa Ngema fast because that was one cheap,pathetic and weak ending to his character. “Also is Paul Moroka his replacement?🤣🤣I'm sorry but Mazwi's shoes are too big for Paul to fill. ‘Generations’ must be serious please😭.”