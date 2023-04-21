Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, April 21, 2023

Musa Ngema’s exit from ‘Generations: The Legacy’ receives mixed reactions

Published 2h ago

This week, fans of “Generations: The Legacy” saw one of their favourite characters, Mazwi Moroka being shot on the soapie.

The Durban-born actor joined “Generations: The Legacy” in 2014, following a revamp of the cast after the axing of 16 principal cast members.

SABC1 and Morula Pictures have confirmed that the actor’s contract came to an end in March 2023.

“The decision to write a character out of the series is never an easy one, however, as with any long-running TV show, soapies have to keep the show interesting and spring surprises on the audiences.

“Over the years, Ngema has been given many story challenges that have allowed him to showcase his talent as an actor,” the SABC said in a media statement.

Meanwhile, Ngema exit storyline has received mixed reactions from devoted fans, with some feeling he deserved better.

@KhumaloDanica tweeted: “’Generations:The Legacy’ must have really wanted to get rid of Musa Ngema fast because that was one cheap,pathetic and weak ending to his character.

“Also is Paul Moroka his replacement?🤣🤣I'm sorry but Mazwi's shoes are too big for Paul to fill. ‘Generations’ must be serious please😭.”

Confirmation of Ngema’s exit comes after ZiMoja reported that the actor was shown the door “because of strained relationships with fellow actors and other crew members”.

The SABC statement did not address the report but commended the actor for his good work.

“He has done a fantastic job of portraying the character, and we are grateful for his dedication and commitment to the role and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well,” the statement read.

