Shoki Mmola returns to the small screen with ‘Scandal!’

Fans of actress Shoki Mmola will be delighted to know that she will be returning to daily television. Last year, Mmola left popular SABC1 drama series “Skeem Saam”, where she portrayed Celia for 10 years. The role earned the actress a nomination for best actress at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) in 2021.

She now joins “Scandal!” as Prudence Molepo (Vuvu’s mother), and she holds Nhlamulo and Vuvu’s kids close to her heart. Mmola is expected to make her debut on Friday, February 24. But she does not agree with Vuvu’s sexuality and writes her off completely. She feels Vuvu and Nhlamulo are not fit to raise the children and wants to raise them for herself “Reverend Prudence Molepo is a woman of the cloth who has wholly given her life to the faith. She holds herself in high regard and expects others to do the same for themselves. But, she stands on moral high ground to mask her own flaws.

“The reverend is a strict mother and can often be too hard on her children. In her eyes, they cannot be failures because they were birthed by a woman who is moulded in the image of God,” shared the channel. While Mmola has not been on screens she has been in theatre productions like “Believe Her”, which was staged at the Joburg Theatre. Mmola joins “Scandal!” on the back of the departure of Safta award-winning actress Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni, who played Mbali Kubeka.