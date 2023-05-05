‘Suidooster’ viewers shocked by sudden death of Cedwyn Joel’s character

Popular kykNET soapie “Suidooster” shocked viewers with the sudden death of AB Samsodien, played by Cedwyn Joel. Joel played the main character in the much-loved family drama set against the backdrop of Cape Town.

On Wednesday, social media was abuzz as messages of condolences poured in for the character. During the heartbreaking scene, viewers shared in the intense moment when Mymoena Samsodien, played by Jill Levenberg, said her final goodbye to her husband. According to the synopsis, AB was shot by an assassin on Monday night and died shortly after in hospital on Wednesday.

Mymoena and AB. Picture: Supplied While fans of the soapie were already catching hints over the last few weeks, they were not ready for the curve ball. Recently, ”Suidooster” started hinting about stormy weather and strong winds heading towards Ruiterbosch, a fictional residential area in Cape Town. However, this twist about AB was completely left field, leaving many viewers speechless and in tears.

Shooting scene. Picture: Supplied The call to end his character came after Joel, 70, decided to retire to focus on other projects and spend time with his family. Joel was one of the original cast members when ”Suidooster” started in 2015. In 2020, AB’s character got tongues wagging when he entered a polygamist wedding by marrying Farah (Lee-Ann van Rooi) according to Muslim tradition. According to a press statement, “Suidooster” had to remain mum for months about Joel’s departure from the popular soapie after he filmed his last appearance on the set on February 28.

His final scene aired on May 4, which was where his character was laid to rest according to Muslim burial traditions. Joel said: “Because I portrayed a Muslim character, ‘Suidooster’ gave me a better insight into other cultures and have a better understanding of it. “Not only did the role of AB Samsodien gave me an opportunity to truly appreciate Islamic traditions, but simultaneously we also educated viewers about it.

“After almost eight years at ‘Suidooster’ it wasn’t easy at all to say goodbye, but at this stage of my life it was important to have more time available to spend with my nearest and dearest as well as the flexibility to do other projects.” Mara, why?! #Suidooster



pic.twitter.com/nLn5S6h9JV — Queen of Nails  (@i_am_colz_) May 4, 2023 The funeral episode is probably going to be so epic... They detail Islamic funerals/events so well. Another SAFTA loading #Suidooster — Lebza (@officiallebza) May 3, 2023 Not Dullah doesn't matter how I felt about him. This shouldn't have happened. 😭😭😭💔💔💔#suidooster https://t.co/di13Ntlad3 pic.twitter.com/J5xcsf0yQc — Lluwellyn13 (@Lluwellyn_13) May 3, 2023 Wilmer Müller, publicity manager for “Suidooster”, said Joel’s contribution to the soapie was of incredible value. “We were very privileged when Cedwyn agreed to be one of the main characters in ‘Suidooster’. At that time he was already one of South Africa’s most respected actors.