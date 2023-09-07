Fans drool over Thembinkosi Mthembu following ‘Outlaws’ premiere

‘Outlaws’ has already proven to be a hit with local audiences since its launch on Showmax earlier in the week. The new series, which is South Africa’s first modern-day Western series, tells the story of two families at war with each other: the Zulu, cattle-farming Biyela clan, and the Basotho, cattle-raiding Ts’eoles.

Man of the moment Thembinkosi Mthembu, who’s still riding the wave of his roles in ‘Adulting,’ ‘Shaka iLembe’, and ‘The River’, has been the talk of social media since the show first premiered earlier in the week. “Thembinkosi Mthembu sana #OutlawsShowmax,” Tweeted @tshepiiiim. Thembinkosi Mthembu sana #OutlawsShowmax — Retshepisitswe (@TshepiiiiM) September 7, 2023 @mimomokgosi added, “I’m crushing on ThembiNkosi 🥹 #OutlawsShowmax”

I’m crushing on ThembiNkosi 🥹 #OutlawsShowmax — IG: Mimo_Mokgosi (@MimoMokgosi) September 7, 2023 @nomakhisimusi shared an image of Mthembu, “Now we are talking 🔥🤭 #OutlawsShowmax I’m definitely watching this 👏🏾😍” Now we are talking 🔥🤭 #OutlawsShowmax I’m definitely watching this 👏🏾😍 pic.twitter.com/ZDP8DPnoaC — Nomakhisimusi  (@Nomakhisimusi) September 7, 2023 Some like @king_tsafendas, expressed their disappointment at the show’s “unnecessary” sex scenes. “There are these unnecessary sexual scenes that are put in the South African TV productions like why vele? #OutlawsShowmax #ShakaiLembeMzansi”

There are these unnecessary sexual scenes that are put in the South African TV productions like why vele?#OutlawsShowmax#ShakaiLembeMzansi — Dr. D Tsefendas ☭ (@King_Tsafendas) September 7, 2023 @niso_neso added, “One of the reasons i dont watch our shows its scene of sex just to get audience we do anything for a like or clit #OutlawsShowmax.” One of the reasons i dont watch our shows its scene of sex just to get audience we do anything for a like or clit #OutlawsShowmax — @Niso_Neso (@Niso_Neso) September 7, 2023 ‘Outlaws’ creators Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon recently spoke about what they felt sets Outlaws apart from other shows they’ve worked on. The pair have been on a roll with award-winning shows like ‘The River,’ ‘The Republic', and ‘Adulting’.