Letoya Makhene-Pulumo and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s new film ‘Homewrecker’ grips audiences

South Africans love a good local movie and are always in support of it, so it’s no surprise that audiences flocked to Netflix to watch mystery drama “Homewrecker”. ‘Homewrecker’ is a mystery drama that delves into the dark depths of envy and betrayal and consists of an all-star cast.

Letoya Makhene-Pulumo takes on the role of Kenzie Miyeni, a damaged woman consumed by an unrelenting desire to steal the life of her successful colleague Tamara Oliphant, portrayed by the remarkable Mbali Mlotshwa. Within days of its release, the film has made the top 10 lists on the platform in various countries. Stephina Zwane and Salamina Mosese are the creative forces behind ‘Homewrecker’ through their production company Sorele Media.

The film has been a long-time coming with production having begun in 2021, when Covid restrictions were still in force and many sets were forced to be closed down. The film also consists of actors Nay Maps, Nolo Phiri, Tsholofelo Mashishi, Craig Morris, Tshepo Mosese and the late Lumko Johnson. The story arc revolves around Kenzie fuelled by her dangerous jealousy to take over Tamara’s life at whatever the cost.

The film has received mixed reactions from critics, with some feeling that the arc was predictable and basic. @busi24 tweeted: “Haai no guys this movie was painful to watch what a basic very predictable storyline. You can see that it's low budget. #homewrecker.” Haai no guys this movie was painful to watch what a basic very predictable storyline. You can see that it's low budget. #homewrecker pic.twitter.com/oQCEeRNJOK — I Am Zindzi Mandela🇿🇦 (@busi24) July 6, 2023 @PeterDanielsZA tweeted: “felt like I was watching one of those Lifetime movies but with a Mzansi Bioskop title 😭😭😭 #Homewrecker.”