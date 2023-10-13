Mnqobi Kunene speaks on his breakthrough role on ‘Outlaws’: ‘I feel like this project chose me’

Actor Mnqobi Kunene recently added the cherry on top of an impressive year when he bagged a starring role on the hit Showmax Original show, ‘Outlaws.' Kunene, who’s also a fitness trainer and Men’s Health Cover Guy Challenge winner, plays the role of Kwanele Dlamini, whose love for Sihle (breakout star Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku) goes way back to when they were kids.

On the show, Kwanele is a certified lover boy whose main desire is to marry Sihle. However, he's also a spoiled brat, adding complexity to his character and creating interesting dynamics. On a personal level, Kunene says his character is a role he can relate to. “It's about being deeply in love and cherishing a connection with someone you've known since childhood. All you want is to marry this person, and he doesn't see anyone else besides her.

Speaking on what attracted him to 'Outlaws', Kunene said he felt like this project chose him. "Coming from an agricultural background and attending an agricultural school, I truly believe this role was meant for me." He went on to add how he brought his cultural background to the character. "This story is more like the life I wanted for myself, a life that was the plan when my dad was around.