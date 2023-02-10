OnlyFans creators, exotic dancers, and couples talk about ‘Sex and Pleasure’ in new docuseries

On Thursday, Showmax shared a trailer of its latest sexually-charged show, “Sex and Pleasure”. The adults-only documentary is set to debut on March 8. The 90-second-long trailer opens with Lesego Tlhabi, aka Coconut Kelz, seated in a living room and sharing some thoughts on the subject matter of the new Showmax Original, which carries a PG18 SNL.

“Everyone has sex,” she says. “Even your most conservative grandmother had eight kids. So let’s talk about it.” The trailer also sees OnlyFans creators, exotic dancers and couples discussing their sexual habits. Watch the trailer. (Warning. The content of this video may be inappropriate for sensitive viewers) The trailer features familiar faces like actor Siv Ngesi and Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux, who’s a disability and women’s rights activist. The trailer also advocates for more sex as the secret to long life.

Last year, the streamer launched a show titled “Sex in Afrikaans”, which was one of the 10 most streamed titles on Showmax in South Africa in 2022. But, given these “it’s clearly not just Afrikaners who like to pomp”, as a press release from the channel put it, they found the need to expand with a new show. In the words of @lesego_thabi – everyone has sex, so let's talk about it,” Showmax shared on Instagram. “#SexAndPleasureShowmax is coming soon to Showmax.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline) Writer Kim Windvogel, who co-wrote and conceptualised the show alongside journalist Romantha Botha, explains: “I’m a sex positive, curious queer who works in the sexual and reproductive health and rights space. That’s just feminist talk for believing that people should have access to sexual health information and services.” Botha added: “We made this doccie series because we really wanted to know how South Africans, from various intersections, experience and explore sex in their everyday lives.” Safta-winning production company IdeaCandy, which was also behind the popular shows “Steinheist” and “Devilsdorp”, is producing the 8-part series, which is directed by Ayanda Duma and includes playful motion graphics by Mbali Hlatshwayo.

