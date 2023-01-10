Siv Ngesi continues pole dancing hobby in skimpy heels and undies for 2023

Media personality Siv Ngesi lets us in on his pole dancing tips and what to expect for 2023. The Cape Town based actor, presenter and comedian recently posted a seven-second video clip of himself showing off skill on a pole dancing routine with his coach Leda Botha.

His post had followers’ jaws dropped as he worked the pole in a pair of pink killer heels and tight multi-coloured briefs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) nandi_madida said: “Whaaaaaat cantttt youuuuu dooooo?????👏🙌” unathi.co asked: “Do think couples that pile together smash in midair when no one is watching 🤔 Asking for a friend Tshomam HONESTLY😂”

boity wrote: “Yeses bruh!!! Levels to this shit!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” thando_thabethe said: “Hectic” kavaro.za wrote: “Flying is the only way I'd get anywhere wearing those heels. I sure as hell can’t walk on them, never mind dance 😮”

brandy_ellen_moore wrote: “Yay siv is back at his pole dancing, missed you ❤️” Ngesi, 37, weighs a whopping 96kgs and says the pole is all about core muscle work. “I train two to three times a week with my coach Leda, she is one of the best pole dancers in the world at the moment.

“I aim to keep on training to be one of the best – I want to be more flexible, compete more, do some crazy things in heels and without heels.” Botha told IOL: “Siv is one of the most driven athletes I have had the pleasure of working with. “His work ethic and drive makes it easy to coach him.

“Obviously his other work commitments make it hard for him to get the consistency that he should be getting on the pole, but when he finds the time he gives it 100%. “We have set goals for 2023 that I have no doubt he will own.” Botha adds: “Pole and aerial are amazing ways to keep your body fit and everyone has a great time encouraging each other while in a class.

“Achieving that first trick is a priceless feeling. But it is painful and definitely not easy. “My tip to anyone that is serious about being an effortless performer is to make sure you are somehow involving body weight training and stabilising in your daily life. Never take a break from being mobile and stretch your body! “Do non-locomotor movements like bending, flexing, swinging, twisting, turning, curling and swaying.

“Play your music on full volume and get lost in exploring what your body can do if you allow it. “Last thing is to always remember how badly things can go if you don’t respect your craft. Always do the work and keep your body happy.” Ngesi also shared that he would be going back to doing some stand-up comedy this year and will be seen on a few local and international screens as well