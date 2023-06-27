Sdumo Mtshali, Bongile Mantsai and Israel Matseke Zulu on answering the hood’s call for ‘iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’

“iNumber Number: Jozi Gold” is finally streaming on Netflix, much to the delight of fans who patiently waited for the franchise reboot. Award-winning actors Sdumo Mtshali and Presley Chweneyagae return with their badges to the streets of Jozi and unorthodox way of fighting organised crime.

“What’s great about ‘iNumber Number: Jozi Gold’ now is that we are on a new scale now. Having Netflix on board just really pushes our standards,” Mtshali told IOL Entertainment. The first “iNumber Number” aired in 2017 and so much time has passed since then, one would have assumed production would have not come together for another rodeo. “What called us to come together again is that the hood was crying, the hood was asking when is iNumber Number’ coming back.”

Multi-award-winning actor Bongile Mantsai joins a cast that comprises of some Mzansi’s top acting fraternity, including Fana Mokoena, Brenda Ngxoli, Clementine Mosimane and Deon Lotz. “I’m feeling under pressure,” admitted Mantsai, who portrays, the Hyena Man. Bongile Mantsai, who portrays, the Hyena Man in “iNumber Number: Jozi Gold”. Picture: Supplied

“Because ‘iNumber Number’ was of a high standard and I’ve seen some comments and people ask, is Skroef in this one and I’m like oh God? “There is a lot of pressure, so I'm feeling under pressure but privileged because I got to work with Bra Is (Israel Matseke-Zulu).” Zulu, this time around does not reprise the memorable character of Skroef but holds the reins of associate producer.

He too shared the same worries Mantsai carries of their stereotypical typical audience but assured that they did deliver their best. The seasoned actor revealed that one of the biggest challenges he faced with working with Mantsai is giving the Xhosa native that edge that Jozi gangsters who are usually Zulu have. The two actors came together and had an amazing working relationship to develop the character into what viewers are witnessing.

Zulu is one of the country's most recognizable faces, having held roles in some top production, but has also had roles behind the scenes. “An associate producer is a person who has a big responsibility! “It’s a responsible person, you are involved in location scouting, wardrobe in all the departments of the film you are there. Dialogue, casting, music - it’s a big responsibility but a good step to be taken,” he explained. Zulu has been a hands-on individual behind the scenes on several productions, from “Yizo Yizo” as a coordinator, but this time Netflix ensured that he was credited, he is also the language advisor on set.