'Unseen’ bags #2 spot on Netflix list in just over a week

It’s been just over a week since the South African thriller, “Unseen” premiered on Netflix and it’s already doing extremely well. ‘Unseen’ has bagged the #2 spot on the Netflix Top 10 South African TV Shows Today list. Picture: Screengrab/Netflix The show tells the story of a woman named Zenzi Mwale who looks into her husband’s disappearance only to get caught up in a seedy underworld full of dangerous criminals and corrupt business heads.

This series is centred on how a cleaning lady is able to move in and around spaces without being noticed - hence the name “Unseen”. Netflix South Africa recently shared on their Insta Stories that the thriller which stars Gail Mabalane among other notable stars made the Global Top 10 list. Sitting fourth on the list, the show has been receiving rave reviews from tweeps who say it may be the best local production yet.

After receiving the news, Mabalane took to Twitter to share her joy. She tweeted: “Guys!!!!! 😭 We have officially made it to Number 4 … GLOBALLY!!!!! Thank you for watching. 🥹 Keep watching. 🙏🏾 S/O to @GambitFilms_ @NetflixSA #TheDreamTeam #TeamUnseen #UNSEENnetflix.” Guys!!!!! 😭 We have officially made it to Number 4 … GLOBALLY!!!!! Thank you for watching. 🥹 Keep watching. 🙏🏾 S/O to @GambitFilms_ @NetflixSA #TheDreamTeam #TeamUnseen #UNSEENnetflix pic.twitter.com/Fal7To35lT — Gail Mabalane (@GailMabalane) April 5, 2023 @WandileSihlobo commented: “Congrats! So enjoyed watching it.”