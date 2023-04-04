Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tweeps react to Netflix’s ‘Unseen’

Published 1h ago

New nail-biting series “Unseen” captured viewers attention from the first episode which flighted this past weekend.

Producers of the Cape Town-based series Blood and Water created the six-episode series.

Starring Gail Mabalene in a leading role “Unseen” is about a woman named Zenzi Mwale who starts to investigate her husband’s disappearance, only to get caught up in a seedy underworld full of dangerous criminals and corrupt business heads.

This series is centred on how a cleaning lady is able to move in and around spaces without being noticed - hence the name “Unseen”. In typical Mzanzi style South Africans took to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Some even felt it was the best South African series so far.

The masses have spoken - if you haven’t watched it yet, what are you waitng for?

Weekend Argus

Cape Town2023

