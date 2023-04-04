Tweeps react to Netflix’s ‘Unseen’

New nail-biting series “Unseen” captured viewers attention from the first episode which flighted this past weekend.
Producers of the Cape Town-based series Blood and Water created the six-episode series.
Starring Gail Mabalene in a leading role “Unseen” is about a woman named Zenzi Mwale who starts to investigate her husband’s disappearance, only to get caught up in a seedy underworld full of dangerous criminals and corrupt business heads.
This series is centred on how a cleaning lady is able to move in and around spaces without being noticed - hence the name “Unseen”. In typical Mzanzi style South Africans took to Twitter to voice their opinion.
I'd make @GailMabalane dance so she can smile despite all the tension she was holding in her body. She sustained that character like rent was due hmmkay?! Check out #UNSEENnetflix to see why if you haven't seen it already 😜 pic.twitter.com/anHffa3Jgc— Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) April 3, 2023
Okes this is a stellar stellar show. Cancel the plans and press play. #UNSEENnetflix pic.twitter.com/bOU1Bg1gcq— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 1, 2023
Some even felt it was the best South African series so far.
The best South African series so far 😍#UNSEENnetflix pic.twitter.com/b5HBsxcxag— Big sis (@Bokang_the_bae) April 2, 2023
The best South African series so far 😍#UNSEENnetflix pic.twitter.com/b5HBsxcxag— Big sis (@Bokang_the_bae) April 2, 2023
She literally went through the most from episode one, fighting for this one thing that would have probably brought her happiness but only for her to lose it all 😭![CDATA[]]>😭 the ending was flippin sad 😫 Gail Mabalane killed this character 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏽 #UNSEENnetflix one of the best so far. pic.twitter.com/i1rjWRDZVZ— Jabulani Macdonald ⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 31, 2023
The masses have spoken - if you haven’t watched it yet, what are you waitng for?
Weekend Argus