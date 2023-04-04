Tweeps react to Netflix’s ‘Unseen’

New nail-biting series “Unseen” captured viewers attention from the first episode which flighted this past weekend. Producers of the Cape Town-based series Blood and Water created the six-episode series.

Starring Gail Mabalene in a leading role “Unseen” is about a woman named Zenzi Mwale who starts to investigate her husband’s disappearance, only to get caught up in a seedy underworld full of dangerous criminals and corrupt business heads. This series is centred on how a cleaning lady is able to move in and around spaces without being noticed - hence the name “Unseen”. In typical Mzanzi style South Africans took to Twitter to voice their opinion.