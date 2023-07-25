Wandi Ndlovu and the girls are back for another season of ‘This Body Works For Me’

After strirring up the reality TV streets with their jaw-dropping first season, the cast of “This Body Works For Me” is returning for another wild run. Much to the delight of viewers, Showmax has renewed “This Body Works For Me” for a second season, premiering on August 21, 2023.

Wandi Ndlovu has been teasing her followers that she is filming, and now her fans will finally see all that she has been up to. The trailer for season two has got fans excited for the new instalment as it teases a mix of fun, drama, sisterhood, sexiness and new faces. Diamond, Dione Xanthe and Lebo join returning cast members Bubbly, Gina, Primadonna and Wandi.

Fans will remember Dione Xanthe, who made an appearance in season one as Primadonna’s friend. She is an adult digital content creator from Bloemfontein who has been independent from a young age. “ ‘This Body Works For Me’ is a positive platform for women who are in the s*x work industry,” said Dione.

“It humanises us and shows people that we are just like them. We are often stigmatised and shunned, so shows like this help with putting the message across about who we are as people and individuals to the world. “I have been through a lot and I have survived a lot of things, so I think people will be inspired by my journey, especially young women who are going through something similar.” Diamond is a mother and stripper from Alexandra in Johannesburg, an empath who prides herself on being very calm. “I joined season 2 because I want people to see the truth about being a stripper.

“It is not just what you see at face value; we are real people, with real emotions and people who depend on us. We go through a lot. It is not an easy job. It is a craft that we work hard to perfect and I think people do not realise that. “My biggest goal is to shed light on this industry and, maybe, hopefully, that might help someone else.” Lebo, from Tembisa in the East Rand, is an aspiring farmer and the first trans woman on the show. “As a trans woman, I am already othered, so add the fact that I am also a s*x worker, it makes it way harder.

“My aim for being on ”This Body Works For Me“ is to show people the trans experience. We all come in different shapes and sizes. No story is the same; every story is unique and every story deserves a platform. I hope to teach and make it easier for those who are coming after me.” The returning cast members also shared their hopes for this season. Bubbly plans to be more open this season, while also standing up for herself more. “I am still the same Bubbly person but I am learning to put my foot down more so that people do not take advantage of my kindness.”

Gina is trying to be more peaceful this season. “I honestly tried to come in the new season with an open mind and an open heart. “I do not like how I lost some friendships last season; I want to get along more with the ladies and have a good time while building each other up.” Primadonna’s goal for this season is to grow and pursue the things she loves. “In season one, people did not get to know me fully: I am a very chilled person that gets along with everyone.

“Because of how things happened last season, I was always on the defence. This year is different: you will still see drama but you will get to know me better.” Wandi promises to still bring the fire in each episode. “The Wandi in season one is still who I am but I have grown up now. “You will still see me but in a different light. I now try to understand other people more but if you come for me, I will come for you too. I respect people and all I want is just for them to respect me too.”