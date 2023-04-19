WATCH: ‘Badass Tswana girl’ Bonang Matheba cast in ‘Young, Famous & African’ season 2

Africa’s most famous and fabulous are back for the second season of the hit unscripted reality series, “Young, Famous & African”. The cast of season one had the continent talking and season two is bound to do the same, especially with the new faces. The cat is finally out of the bag that Mzansi’s entertainment darling, Bonang Matheba, has joined the cast.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela had reported that she landed a cameo on the hit reality series, noting that Matheba’s “presence certainly ruffles a few feathers” this season. Fantana, Ghanaian-American rapper and all round superstar who quickly makes her mark on the group, and Luis Munana from Namibia, former Big Brother Africa contestant and entrepreneur extraordinaire, bring the heat from the onset. The mother of sports radio and TV presenter Andile Ncube’s children have also landed roles this season.

Model and socialite Sebabatso Mothibi, as well as the supermodel and actress Rosette Ncwana, who is married to businessman Lunga Ncwane, will be bringing some interesting dynamics to the reality show. Last season ended with a jaw-dropping chance encounter between Diamond Platnumz, Ncube and Zari Hassan at her home, and viewers want answers as to what happened. Annie Macaulay-Idibia and her husband 2Baba are back for another season, their vow renewal ceremony was marred by cheating allegations surfacing once again.