WATCH: Gail Mabalane has fans excited for her upcoming series ‘Unseen’

The first look at Netflix's upcoming series “Unseen” has fans excited and ready to watch actress Gail Mabalane take centre stage as lead actress. On Tuesday, the popular streaming platform shared a teaser of “Unseen” across its various social media profiles.

“Cleaning house has never been this deadly. UNSEEN premieres 29th March. Only on Netflix,” read the caption. The actress, who had viewers raving over her performance in “Blood & Water”, is excited for the public to see her latest work. @CranberryNessa tweeted: “Just making it categorically very clear - where Gail Mabalane goes, I go 🥳❤️🥳Looking forward to seeing the series!”

Just making it categorically very clear - where Gail Mabalane goes, I go 🥳❤️🥳Looking forward to seeing the series! pic.twitter.com/LsXhmi3HQg — Yaa Wena Cleva 💎 (@CranberryNessa) February 21, 2023 Almost a minute long, the teaser reveals an all-star cast featuring Rapulana Seiphemo, Vuyo Dabula, Colin Moss, Shimmy Isaacs and Dineo Langa. Langa retweeted Netflix’s tweet and shared her return to the screens after her exit on “The Estate”, last September. “Hello... I come back”, she tweeted. Mabalane portrays Zenzi Mwale, who hides behind her identity as an unremarkable cleaning lady while desperately searching for her husband after he is released from prison.

“Who is Zenzi Mwale? The six-part crime thriller ‘Unseen’ narrates the story of a nondescript domestic worker who goes in search of her missing husband and comes up against powerful and violent criminals. “Her reaction to the immense and immediate danger she faces is not as timid as she seems,” shared Netflix SA. The gripping series is set to premiere on Netflix on March 29 and is produced by Gambit Films, the production powerhouse behind “Blood & Water”.