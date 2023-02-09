Kabelo and Gail Mabalane celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with sweet tributes

Kwaito legend Kabelo “Bouga Love” Mabalane and his actress wife and businesswoman, Gail Mabalane, are celebrating their 10th anniversary. The pair took to their social media platforms to exchange sweet tributes to mark the occasion.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Thursday, the “Blood and Water” star shared an adorable collection of throwback photographs from their wedding day on her Instagram page. “10 YEARS today my skat. 🙌🏾 Look at GOD!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” she wrote. “Time does fly when you’re having fun. Thank you for the best 10 years. I love you stukkend!

“Cheers to the next 10 & beyond. 🥂 To failing forward. 🥂 To our best years which are still ahead of us. ❤️Happy Anniversary @kabelomabalane ❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAIL MABALANE (@gail_mabalane) Kabelo also shared his anniversary tribute to his wife, posting a picture from their big day. He captioned the post: “You will not find a love that is perfect, but you will find a love that reminds you that goodness exists. “This love, it will inject honey into the soul of you, it will feel like warmth has cracked within your bones. And you will see how it learns you, and fights for you, and stays to weather the storms by your side.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You will be reminded that there is a connection in a world that often chooses distance over depth. “You will be reminded that there is hope to be found pouring from the fingertips of another human being, tucked between the layers of the things you have yet to discover about them. “No, you will not find a love that is perfect, but you will find a love that is light, that isn't heavy to carry, that does not weigh down the core of you. Let’s keep dancing to the unforced rhythms of His Grace.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Industry friends and fans flooded the couple’s comment sections with congratulatory messages. TV and radio personality Melanie Bala wrote: “Ten already? Congrats faves 🎊💕.” Gospel star Adilek Kamajola said: “Happy Anniversary Mfundisi and your lovely wife, God keep your union and strengthen your marriage even further, grow old together and eat the fruits of your commitment and keep to the promise to each other, blessings and more blessings to both of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KabeloMabalane (@kabelomabalane) Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo commented: “Such a special couple. Happy anniversary. Blessings upon blessings on your beautiful union. ♥️♥️♥️” Actress and TV host Minnie Dlamini added: “I love you both soooo much ❤️.” In a previous interview, Gail told the publication “The Juice” that keeping their relationship out of the spotlight is what had helped their marriage