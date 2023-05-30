WATCH: Mpumi Mops joins ‘The Mommy Club’ cast

Showmax has announced a new luxury-filled reality show, “The Mommy Club”, and have whet appetites for drama with a teaser trailer. “The Mommy Club” sees five glamorous Jozi momfluencers navigating the challenges of parenting and the cut-throat world of “it moms”.

These “it moms” may seem like they have it all together, but they don’t do it alone. Between the five women, they have 15 children – and 13 nannies. The cast includes former “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” season two breakout star Mpumi Mops, who did not return for the reality show’s third season. The actress now introduces Mzansi to a new circle of Jozi elite on the reality show.

They are Tshego Manche, known as Ms Manche, a businesswoman and one of South Africa’s first influencers; and Happy Simelane, also known as Hermajesty, author and motivational speaker. Both have three kids. New mom Nunurai is an event planner and florist to the stars and beauty and health entrepreneur and beauty pageant owner, Ratile Mabitsela, has five children. The first episode kicks off with Nunurai’s son’s R250 000 first birthday party, introducing viewers to the no expense spared lifestyle.

“We chose these mommies because they are all fabulous, hard-working black women who have it all,” said Zinzi Velelo Alake, executive producer at POP24, who also produced the hit reality series “This Body Works For Me” and the true-crime anthology “Imibuzo” for Showmax. Alake revealed in a statement issued to media that the show was sparked by her own experiences of motherhood, seeing other moms who seemed to have it all together. “The Mommy Club” will stream exclusively on Showmax from June 27, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.