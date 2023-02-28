WATCH: Thembinkosi Mthembu takes on a lead role in ‘Adulting’

Thembinkosi Mthembu is one of the country’s most loved actors, having seen his stellar performances as Mabutho in “The River” and Junior in “The Republic”, viewers will now see him in “Adulting”. “Adulting” is the first Showmax Original from Tshedza Pictures, the production company behind the International Emmy-nominated telenovela “The River" and the Safta Best TV Drama winner “The Republic”.

Tshedza Pictures’ co-founders Phathu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon have won five Best Scriptwriting Safta awards in the last four years. Set in Johannesburg, “Adulting” explores the parallel universes of four varsity friends. Their strong bond has held them together even as their journeys in life have taken them in very different directions. “Theirs is the bromance of the decade,” said Makwarela.

Mthembu plays successful businessman Bonga, with Luthando BU Mthembu (“Big Brother Mzansi”, “Ayeye: Stripped”, “Redemption”) as toy-boy Vuyani, Thabiso Rammutsi (“The Suit”) as cheating family man Mpho and Nhanhla Kunene (“Lavish”, “Muvhango”) as hot-headed bad-boy Eric. The cast also included seasoned Safta nominee Winnie Ntshaba as Vuyani’s sugar mamma and Eric’s baby mamma, respectively, Lungile Duma (“The River”, “Durban Gen”) as Mpho’s wife, and Buhle Samuels (“Kings of Jo’burg”, “One Night KwaMxolisi”) and newcomer Londeka Shishi as Bonga’s love interests. “We wanted to root the show in Joburg pop culture right now,” said MultiChoice Talent Factory graduate Thembalethu Mfebe (“Legacy”), who shares directing duties with Menga Nhlabathi (“eHostela”, “Umkhokha”).

Jumping from amapiano clubs to G-Wagon showrooms and from bedrooms to boardrooms, this season also features Dr Fezile Mkhize, former Mr World South Africa, 2022 DSTV Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Best Actress nominee Dele Malinga, Safta nominee Lindani Nkosi and Comics’ Choice nominee Isaac Gampu. 2022 BET Best International Act nominee Major League DJz and 2022 Basadi Amapiano Artist of the Year Boohle have cameos, as do the likes of Mohale Motaung and photographer Austin Malema. “There’s so much creative freedom in working with Showmax, who have broadened the landscape of what’s being made on South African TV,” added Makwarela. “You haven’t seen anything like “Adulting” before.”