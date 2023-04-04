Anele Nene’s ‘The Hymns of a Sparrow’ is an ode to his late father

When Anele Nene’s father and best friend died within the space of a week in 2014, the Durban artist found solace in writing and the performing arts. In his latest play, “The Hymns of a Sparrow”, Nene explores themes of loss, love and pain.

Written, directed and performed by Nene, “The Hymns of a Sparrow” will hit the Durban’s Playhouse’s stages from April 18 to 22. Set in the rural areas of eKuphileni, it tells the tale of Babu Mngadi and his constant fights with the cattle owners because their livestock eat from his garden. The play is narrated by a 10-year-old Simlindile, who takes the audience on a journey of Mngadi’s life.

Mngadi’s sudden loss forces him to face the challenge of letting go of those he loves and holds dear in his heart. “My father was murdered about a week after I travelled to Dundee to bury my late best friend,” shared Nene. “Writing ‘The Hymns of a Sparrow’ was a form of therapy for me. The audience can expect to see me, by that I mean; the way I think, and who I am, and in a way, they’ll get to see how I deal with life.

“The story became more about my healing than anything else.” Anele Nene. Picture: Supplied Nene said that although “The Hymns of a Sparrow” tackled heavy subjects like grief, the show contained elements of comedy, which had been a big part of his father’s life. “My late father's death inspired me to write this play. I recall sitting down and reminiscing about the days we'd spent together, the things we laughed about and the things about him that were generally amusing.

“The idea of writing a show about a nerve-racking landlord struck me. Of course, the landlord would be exactly like my father. He'd walk like him, talk like him and be my father and, after a while of writing, the story completely changed, something I didn't expect to happen. Written in 2019, the tribute piece made its debut at the National Arts Festival in 2020, where it won the Standard Bank ovation award. “Due to Covid, the show was screening online only, and after receiving rave reviews in 2020, I’m excited to announce that the show is making its return to Makhanda, this year, for its first live performance and I cannot make it for the festival-goers to experience it.

“I found my healing through writing and performing this play and if there’s one thing I hope the audience would walk away with from this show, it is the ability to start the conversation around healing.” Anele Nene. Picture: Supplied For producer Fezeka Shandu, the show shines a spotlight on the cultural and societal stereotypes that could potentially contribute negatively to the mental health of many South African men. “The most difficult challenge for men is balancing societal expectations and stereotypes,” shared Shandu.

"What happens when all your loved ones are gone? How do you manage that discomfort? What do you do as the head of the family when there is no one to lead? I love these kinds of themes because we rarely see them. "This show will inspire the audience and, most importantly, keep them entertained."

Nothing But the Truth Where: Theatre on The Square. When: Until April 16.

Since its debut in 2002, John Kani’s “Nothing But The Truth” has garnered critical acclaim and is recognised as a contemporary South African classic and set work. Directed by Charmaine Weir-Smith, “Nothing But The Truth” stars Sello Maake kaNcube, Mbali Nhlapo and Ziaphora Dakile. The play delves deep into complex family relationships and investigates the experiences of those who lived in exile during the apartheid era. Set against the backdrop of South Africa's Struggle against apartheid, “Nothing But The Truth” offers a powerful examination of the tension between those who sacrificed their lives to fight for freedom and those who later returned to their homeland as heroes.

DURBAN Vincent - His Quest To Love and Be Loved Where: Rhumbelow Theatre.

When: April 14 to 16. “Vincent - His Quest To Love and Be Loved,” tells of a complex man, Vincent Van Gogh, and his ruthless drive to create and a deep-seated desire to love and be loved. Vincent’s search for love is told through reimagined versions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock and jazz numbers. Towards the end of his short life, Van Gogh, who suffered from mental illness, was treated by Doctor Paul Gachet.

He writes to his brother Theo: “A great fire burns within me, but no one stops to warm themselves at it, and passers-by only see a wisp of smoke.” The 37-year-old painter died of a self-inflicted wound in 1890. On May 15, 1990, the “Portrait of Dr. Gachet“ was sold, within three minutes, for $75 million. CAPE TOWN

Die Moeder Where: Baxter Theatre When: April 12 to 29

The highly acclaimed Afrikaans drama, “Die Moeder”, starring Sandra Prinsloo and a stellar cast, will be staged at The Baxter theatre this April. Directed by Christaan Olwagen, it is a compelling portrait of empty nest syndrome by award-winning playwright Florian Zeller, who also wrote “The Father”. Olwagen has translated the original work, “The Mother”, into Afrikaans (with English subtitles) and has transposed the events to contemporary South Africa.