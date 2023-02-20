Cape Town Pride Dragathon to challenge world record

Cape Town Pride will be attempting to make history by breaking the “Guinness World Record” for “Largest Drag Artist Stage Show”. This honour is currently held by “Toronto Pride” in Canada, which, in July 2016, managed to get 73 drag queens and kings lined up for a record-breaking performance. This distinction was previously held by GSWS Columbus, who organised a show of 55 drag artists at an Ohio club in 2014.

Organiser of the Cape Town world record attempt, Barry Reid, said: “With the Mother City being the Drag Capital of Africa, with drag pageants happening almost every weekend all over Cape Town, and with drag performances happening regularly in some of the most unlikely places (especially since lockdown), we are confident that we will have no problem rallying more than 73 drag performers together in one place at the same time to break the world record. “After all, we’ve got them all, from pageant queens, look queens, lip sync assassins, comedy queens, drama queens, and not forgetting our drag kings.“ File Picture:Drag artists Kat Gilardi, Angel La Lamore and Tiara Skye from the Group 3D during the Absolutely Fabulous Drag show. Picture:Ian Landsberg Interested members who would like to be part of the record attempt, can register on the “ Official Attempt” page: (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeItNHxilZcWem9Y4MbOybwTUQ-8uaZLZpWgAqH0naJcco9hA/viewform).

Reid adds: “We would love the queens of Cape Town to come out and strut their stuff in aid of helping us achieve that goal. Who knows, we might even just reach that goal way above the expectation.” The drag challenge will be happening at 4pm at the Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras, at the “Green Point A Track” on Saturday, 4 March. Tickets for the Pride Mardi Gras are available at Quicket.