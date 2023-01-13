Capetonians have been heard, Kevin Hart has announced ‘Reality Check’ tour date for the Mother City

Emmy and Grammy-nominated funnyman Kevin Hart will be in South Africa a bit longer than expected. Organisers, Big Concerts and Live Nation Comedy, have just announced that one more tour date for his upcoming comedy SA tour, “Reality Check”, has been added.

After complaints flooded social media, organisers have added one night to the Mother City. Due to popular demand in Mzansi, Hart will now be at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, on Wednesday, February 15. The general on-sale begins on Friday, January 13 at 9am on Ticketmaster. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) Hart’s “Reality Check Tour” will then move on to the Capital City’s Sun Bet Arena, Time Square Casino from Friday, February 17 until Sunday, February 19.

Earlier this week, Hart rubbed Capetonians up the wrong way when he announced that an additional date will be added to his South African tour due to popular demand. CT residents were not expecting that a date would be added to accommodate them since the initial dates revealed that Hart would only be in Joburg, but were still hopeful that their favourite comic would perform in the Mother City. Initially, Capetonians demanded to know why Hart is performing in Pretoria only.

Connie Nyapule wrote on Instagram: “Is this a joke? Cape Town is just 2hr flight away, but you do all shows in Pretoria. Didn’t we show interest enough for you?” “😒 does Cape Town not exist to you…” said Janey🦊Jane. With the new date announced, it is likely that Cape Town fans will also need to fork out a large some of money to see their fav live.