‘Good Hope FM’ Youth Day concert set to inspire with celebrity power

“Good Hope FM” has launched a Youth Day concert which aims to celebrate the amazing talent that Cape Town has produced. The radio station hopes the concert will inspire the youth with by using celebrity punching power to prove that there is “hope to build the life you want, no matter which walk of life you come from”.

Good Hope FM Programme Manager, Gerard Muller says: “Time and time again, youth stars from Cape Town and surrounding areas have proven that the city can produce truly world-class talent, whether it was grown in a more affluent suburb or one where even the most basic of means aren’t a given. This concert aims to celebrate the amazing talent that Cape Town has produced, but, in the same vein, inspire the youth of similar potential to make smart decisions in building their dream career, and to start now.” Keanu Harker. Picture: Supplied The jam-packed concert boats a stellar line-up with Paxton Fielies, TikTok sensation Jamie Barthus, multi-talented entertainer Keanu Harker and Good Hope FM’s Kyeezi and Ready D, on June 15 from 12pm to 3pm at the SABC Sea Point Auditorium, 209 Beach Road.