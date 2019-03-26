Asanda Rilityana Roshina Ratnam and Pedro Espi-Sanchis in Titum-Titum and Lumka Pic by Joanna Evans

Two beautiful and original children’s shows at the Baxter, for one week only, during the school holidays this March Two beautiful and original South African productions for children aged between 2 to 9 years, will delight the little ones (and their parents), at the Baxter Theatre Centre during the school holidays, from 26 to 30 March, at 12 and 2pm daily.

The two brand-new productions, Titum-Titum (at 12pm) and Lumka (at 2pm), uses storytelling, puppetry and live music respectively, to bring to life the charming characters.

They are presented by a team of multi-award-winning local artists who create a memorable theatrical experience for young people.

Lumka

Lumka is a puppetry production, directed by Janni Younge and stars Pedro Espi-Sanchis (also known as Pedro, The Music Man), Roshina Ratnam and Asanda Rilityana.

A little girl learns to tame her great fear and fly free with her courage as she sets out to rescue her best friend and oldest toy Kiki. Her quest is filled with adventures, slightly sticky situations and a realisation that her fears are not always what they first appear to be.

Titum-Titum

Titum-Titum is directed by Joanna Evans and features the same cast in a humorous and honest reflection on preparing for new life and creating family in unexpected places.

Adara learns that she is expecting a child, so she escapes the city to be with her oldest friend, Nobomi. The ups and downs of her pregnancy is followed, taking the audience on her journey which begins with the sound of a heartbeat, bizarre food cravings to the baby’s first kick.

Patrons can take a picnic lunch to enjoy with their little ones in between the two shows, in the Baxter’s secure garden with its trees and rolling lawns, or alternatively grab a mini pizza or muffin from the restaurant or a slush-puppy and snacks in the main foyer.

Janni Younge, Standard Bank Young Artist and past director of Handspring Puppet Company is the recipient of the Nagroda Best Director award and four Fleur du Cap awards.

Pedro, The Music Man’s work has been loved by generations of South African children and seen live by thousands of children across the globe.

The two intimate and exquisite works are on at the Baxter for one week only from 26 to 30 March, before setting off on an international tour.

Ticket prices are R70 per performance, R50 for block-bookings of 10 or more and there is a special discounted price of R120 when booking for both shows.

Booking for Lumka at 12pm or Titum-Titum at 2pm is through Webtickets on 086 111 0005, online at www.webtickets.co.za or from Pick n Pay stores.