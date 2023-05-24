‘Love Me, Feed Me, Never Leave Me’ uses comedy to unpack the struggles of modern dating

The performing arts, including comedy, have a unique ability to address serious and sometimes uncomfortable topics in a way that engages and resonates with the audience. In her latest theatre production “Love Me, Feed Me, Never Leave Me”, writer and director Emma Amber uses humour to initiate conversations and encourage self-reflection about issues of identity, modern dating and mental health.

“Love Me, Feed Me, Never Leave Me” runs for a short season at the Drama Factory from June 2 - 4. Performed by Anja Taljaard, Siphe Sibiya, Tiffany Miller and Vash Singh, “Love Me, Feed Me, Never Leave Me” is a multi-layered comedy that tackles themes of love, longing and dating. Throughout the play, the audience will meet an array of different characters through short comedic vignettes which include, a young couple meeting for the very first time, a woman on the brink of a nervous breakdown, first-time dads trying to get a handle on fatherhood, a man faced with the opportunity to cheat and so many more.

Speaking to “IOL Entertainment”, Amber said: “’Love me, Feed me, Never Leave Me’ demonstrates the power of comedy and storytelling in entertainment while encouraging positive change in society. “It is a comedic play that also tackles serious topics. Everyone in this day and age can relate to it. “It’s a modern piece of work. It doesn’t follow the same characters going through a beginning, middle and end as a regular play does. It contains short scenes that are all connected to the same theme of ‘Love Me, Feed Me, Never Leave Me’.

Alja Taljaard and Siphe Sibiya. Picture: Bernice Johnson According to Amber, by injecting humour into a serious discussion, one can arouse curiosity and create a sense of intrigue, making people more likely to listen. Humour also allows creatives to create a safe space for audiences to explore sensitive subjects without feeling overwhelmed. “My aim is for every audience member to recognise themselves in a character. The play has so many different themes, it probably has about 15 to 20 different vignettes and the goal is to walk away recognising a little bit of yourself and learning a bit about yourself, a character, a scene and the experience.

“We have a scene where one of the characters is pregnant and we openly discuss the options, including abortion and how her family will react to it from a religious point of view. “We also have a scene where we look at first-time fathers who are really not coping. Society speaks about how mothers are dealing with postpartum depression but what about how fathers are dealing with it? “And then the story about a woman on the verge of a mental breakdown. These are serious issues that many people are going through every day but we tackle it in a light-hearted way that is relatable.”

"Love Me, Feed Me, Never Leave Me" runs from June 2 - 4 at The Drama Factory. ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW "The Visigoths" Where: Baxter Theatre Centre.

When: June 6 to 24. Award-winning playwright and director Louis Viljoen’s new thrilling offering, “The Visigoths” is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as the show hits the Baxter Theatre, this June. The show stars Nicholas Pauling and Daniel Newton.

Newly released from prison, Roth returns home to bury his mother. Upon returning from the funeral, he encounters Theo, a young man whose life he saved years earlier. Theo makes an impossible request and Roth weighs up the consequences if he were to take Theo up on his appeal. What follows is a harrowing conversation about the lengths people will go to seek revenge, the unlikely moments of grace in a cruel world, and the decisions that put one’s soul at risk.