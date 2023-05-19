Take a trip down memory lane with the cast from ‘The Greatest South African Song Book’

Cape Town has a wealth of cultural musicians and those who keep the memories of legendary musicians alive through theatrical tribute concerts. One such offering is the “Greatest South African Song Book”, a tribute to the many South African entertainment luminaries with songs that have proudly raised the bar on the entertainment arena, globally.

The evening will showcase some of Cape Town’s entertainment heavyweights including Mujahid George, the PJ Twins, RJAY & LK, who are known for their hit song “Wikkel Wikkel”, the multiple award winning queen of “District 6 The Musical” - Madeegha Anders, internationally renowned performer Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd and, last but not least, multi-talented singer and actress Kashiefa Blaauw. The event will be hosted at the iconic Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone, which celebrates 90 years of existence. The venue was also the launch pad for industry icons such as Johaar Mosaval, Shaleen Surtie-Richards and Henry Paulse to name a few.

The production will take the audience on a trip down memory lane. Guests can take a stroll down memory lane with throwback hits from Brenda Fassie, Sonja Heroldt, Miriam Makeba, Joy, Vicky Sampson, Judith Sephuma, Lionel Petersen, Richard Jon Smith, Zayn Adam, Taliep Petersen, Marc Alex, Hugh Masikela and Mango Groove. The show will be hosted on Friday, May 26, at 7.30pm. Tickets are R200 via Webtickets or can be booked with Rif’at Browers on 061441441.

Jenny Morris and Tracey Carter. Picture: Supplied Dejavu Songstress Tracey Carter and Chef extraordinaire Jenny Morris have teamed up to host a fabulous Dejavu. This promises to be a night where your tummy and your soul will be fed with good food and music.

Carter and her amazing band Crushed Velvet deliver those favourite old school hits while you tuck into the delicious treats prepared by Morris. Where: Tummiluv, Bill Peters Drive next to Greenpoint Park. When: May 26.

Cost: R250. For bookings please contact 0815022674 or [email protected] DJ Eazy. Picture: Supplied “Return of the Boom Bap” Some of the biggest names in the local hip hop fraternity are uniting to celebrate the boom bap classics from the golden era.

The star-studded line-up includes South Africa's very own DJ Eazy, who will be joined by the Cape Flatz Beat Bangaz, Azuhl, E20 and Grandmaster Ready D as well as special guest, Nojoke Nejo, from France. Forget about your worries and immerse yourself in the raw sounds of vintage hip hop as the talented DJs take you on a journey through time with their impeccable skills on the turntables. This is not your typical party – it's a celebration of the culture and the art form that changed the world.

“Return of the Boom Bap” promises to create an authentic experience that will transport you back to the days when hip hop was pure, raw and unfiltered. Where: Selective Live (189 Buitengracht Street, Gardens). When: May 20 at 8pm.