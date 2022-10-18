The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids returns to Cape Town and Durban

Belinda Davids will bring her Whitney Houston tribute show The Greatest Love of All to the southern provinces this Christmas, playing one show at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on December 3rd and three shows at Durban’s The Globe at Suncoast from 27th to 29th December.
The tour will mark her first shows in Cape Town since 2019 and her first shows in Durban since 2017. Though pandemic restrictions prevented Davids from performing in her home country over the past three years, she has been lucky enough to return to some international touring, recently completing tours in the UK, Ireland, Singapore, Europe, the USA and her first ever performances in Qatar.
This limited arena concert series will be a unique opportunity for Davids’ fans to hear her critically acclaimed voice in an arena setting with theatrical production designed especially for these venues.
Three nights of epic glitz and glamour across two of the country’s biggest arenas, this is an unforgettable night not to be missed.
The two-hour production will fill fans with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes them on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including ‘I Will Always Love You’, ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, ‘How Will I Know’, ‘One Moment in Time’, ‘I Have Nothing’, ‘Run to You’, ‘Didn’t We Almost Have It All’, ‘Greatest Love of All’, ‘I’m Every Woman’, ‘Queen of the Night’, ‘Exhale (Shoop Shoop)’, ‘Million Dollar Bill’ and more.
Tickets for GrandWest are available from iTickets.co.za and tickets for The Globe at Suncoast are available from Ticketpros.co.za, or more information is available at thegreatestloveofallshow.com
- Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town
- Fri 3 December 2022, 20h00
Tickets at iTickets.co.za
- The Globe at Suncoast, Durban
- Tue 27, Wed 28 & Thu 29 December 2022, 20h00
Tickets at Ticketpros.co.za
Note: These performances are not associated with the estate of Whitney Houston.