The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids returns to Cape Town and Durban

Belinda Davids will bring her Whitney Houston tribute show The Greatest Love of All to the southern provinces this Christmas, playing one show at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on December 3rd and three shows at Durban’s The Globe at Suncoast from 27th to 29th December.

The tour will mark her first shows in Cape Town since 2019 and her first shows in Durban since 2017. Though pandemic restrictions prevented Davids from performing in her home country over the past three years, she has been lucky enough to return to some international touring, recently completing tours in the UK, Ireland, Singapore, Europe, the USA and her first ever performances in Qatar.