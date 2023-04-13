‘The Jive Funny Championship’ calls for fresh talent

“The Jive Funny Championship” is back and looking for fresh comedic talent to claim the title. Cape Town’s funnyman and former “The Jive Funny Championship” winner; Yaaseen Barnes, cracks the whip as show director for the second year running, encourages fresh talent to enter.

Barnes said: “This is for new and upcoming comedians to earn their skills but also give them the platform for the next phase of their career. They also get to perform at the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival alongside other big names for a whole month. “I won the competition seven years ago and now I have been running the competition since last year.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jive Funny Championship (@jivefunnychampionship) The competition is open to first timers and new and up and coming comedians in Cape Town, and offers a chance to win R5 000, a laptop from MTN, and a performance slot at the Jive Cape Town Funny Festival.

Barnes added: “The competition also boasts lekker guest judges including Marc Lottering, Dalin Oliver, Carvin Goldstone, Nic Rabinowitz, Riyaad Moosa, KG Mogadi and Mel Jones. “Its a good time for everybody and we want everyone to win.” Auditions are taking place on April 29, with heats on every Wednesday of May, culminating with the finals on May 27 at the Canal Walk Auditorium.